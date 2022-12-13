5 best smartwatches in 2022

The smartwatch has become increasingly popular as a means of staying connected and organized. It is a small device that looks like a traditional wristwatch but comes with a variety of features.

Smartwatches can now receive notifications, emails, or texts and make calls without the help of a smartphone. They also come with a plethora of fitness-tracking features. These devices can be used for several purposes, including staying fit and keeping in touch with friends or family.

Numerous smartwatches were released in 2022. Here's a look at some of the best to have launched this year.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer. The entries are not listed in any particular order.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the Fitbit Versa 4, and 3 other amazing smartwatches in 2022

1) Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 can measure the user's heart rate, blood oxygen level, ECG, temperature, and much more. Its compass has been redesigned with accurate waypoints and backtracking.

The device contains apps for workouts and training methods. It can also make calls and make purchases using Apple Pay.

The Apple Watch Series 8 has two new features: crash detection and body temperature sensing. It is water resistant for up to 50 meters, which makes it perfect for swimming, surfing, and other water activities. The device also has a battery life of eight hours.

2) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes with a sleep monitor, blood pressure monitor, activity tracker, elevation tracker, and many more features. It has a body composition analysis system to get information about body fat, skeletal muscle, metabolism rate, and BMI.

The device boasts three days of battery life as well as GPS. The glass is made of sapphire crystal for durability, and the case is made of titanium to avoid getting damaged easily.

3) Google Pixel Watch

The Google Pixel smartwatch monitors the user's calorie burn, ECG, sleep status, heart rhythm, and much more. It can provide directions by syncing maps and can be used to receive notifications from applications.

The device can be used to respond to messages and emails, make and receive calls, as well as manage one's inbox. It can also make contactless payments using apps like Google Wallet.

The Google Pixel smartwatch is made of gorilla glass, making it scratch-resistant. It is rated water-resistant for up to 50 meters.

4) Fitbit Versa 4

The Fitbit Versa 4 can measure the user's stress, heart rate, SpO2, breath, menstrual health, and mindfulness content. The device provides a sleep score, stress management score, and health metrics dashboard. It also supports Active Zone Minutes, all-day activity tracking, and many exercise modes.

The Fitbit Versa 4 can be used to receive calls and text notifications. It also has an Always On Display mode.

The device is water resistant for up to 50 meters and has an Amazon Alexa built-in. It has a battery life of up to six days.

5) Fitbit Sense 2

The Fitbit Sense 2 has advanced features that monitor the user's sleep, heart rate, stress levels, SpO2, health metrics, and much more. It provides a stress management score to help the user stay healthy.

The device has a built-in GPS and workout intensity map. It measures active zone minutes and contains many exercise modes as well as automatic exercise tracking.

The Fitbit Sense 2 can be used to receive notifications from different applications. It has a built-in Amazon Alexa and is water-resistant for up to 50 meters. It has six days of battery life and supports fast charging.

