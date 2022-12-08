Google Pixel 8 possible release date, expected improvements, and more explored

The Google Pixel 8 is set to be the next big thing in a long line of flagship devices from the tech giant. The Google Pixel has gone from being a simple offering in the mobile market to a brand that is seen by many as the equivalent of Apple's iPhones. With Google constantly striving to improve its devices, enthusiasts can expect even more considerable improvements in the coming days.

The existing 7th generation smartphone has been in circulation since October and has been a showstopper. This year's version, though, comes with a brand new Tensor chip, which is a massive upgrade over its predecessor. It is well ahead in terms of performance and efficiency of what many of its competitors offer.

Little is known about the Google Pixel 8, given its proximity to the current generation. However, the community has been busy speculating on when the new line of devices can be expected.

The Google Pixel 8 will likely enhance the dominance of the brand in the flagship smartphone market

As of now, there's no official confirmation on whether the Google Pixel 8 will be released. However, some rumors have circulated on social media about the upcoming generation of devices, and there is no indication that Google will shut down one of its most popular product lines.

Unless there's a radical change in the future, the Google Pixel 8 will likely be released sometime around October 2023. Google has taken a fondness for the autumn season, as it is right before Thanksgiving and helps with sales. There are some suggestions that the tech giant might be pushing for a summer release, but that seems unlikely.

The 8th generation is unlikely to get a direct jump from the new Tensor chips seen in the existing 7th generation. What seems more realistic is the presence of more power and efficiency. While the chip model might remain the same, it will likely provide better performance. This is quite similar to the current A15 Bionics used on the iPhone 14, which has an extra core to make things faster and better.

One area where Google could push for a slight change is the overall look and design. While there's nothing wrong with how the Google Pixel 7 looks, a section of the community has been hoping for something more innovative since the release of the 6th generation. Google might eventually give in and make subtle changes to the smartphone's existing appearance.

The camera is one of the most vital features of the Google Pixel 7, as the makers have pushed for some major upgrades. The Pro variant offers even more camera features and a is a suitable choice for users who are into mobile photography. The Google Pixel 8, if launched, is also expected to have the same base and pro variants.

It remains to be seen what path the Google Pixel 8 will take. More details will be known gradually at the turn of the year as the development of the model picks up pace.

