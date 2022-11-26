10 Tips to Lose Weight During Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving calls for scrumptious food and enjoyment. With the festive season around, one must not worry about their fitness goals getting hampered. It's possible to remain consistent with your fitness journey without sacrificing all the fun around the season. Desired weight loss results can be achieved by following a well-planned lifestyle.

Firstly, you have to set up your goals when embarking on a weight loss journey. This is the most important step. Losing weight is not merely a vague term; it is a necessity to maintain good health and prevent illnesses. For those suffering from lifestyle-related ailments, it's the first advice.

Ideal body composition is beneficial to health and keeps the organs healthy and functioning properly. Dr. James Dinicolantonio recommends eating more protein and shares his tips in the following video on how to stop cravings.

What Is Ideal Body Composition?

Ideal body composition refers to the percentage of fat, bone, and muscle in the body. The proper ratio of these components should be ideal for a healthy individual.

The percentage of fat determines whether a person is lean, overweight, or obese. The American Council on Exercise (ACE) has classified body fat percentages for men and women.

The ideal body fat percentages for women are:

Essential fat: 10 to 13%

Athletes: 14 to 20%

Fitness: 21 to 24%

Acceptable: 25 to 31%

Obesity: > 32%

The ideal body fat percentages for men are:

Essential fat: 2 to 5%

Athletes: 6 to 13%

Fitness: 14 to 17%

Acceptable: 18 to 24%

Obesity: >25%

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the Body Mass Index (BMI) for determining whether a person is underweight, healthy, overweight, or obese. BMI can be calculated by dividing your weight (in kg) by the square of your height (in m). The BMI ranges are mentioned below:

Underweight: 18.5

Normal: 18.5–24.9

Overweight: 25–29.9

Obese: 30

However, BMI might not be as accurate as fat percentage in determining body composition. Fat calculator devices and apps are available to determine the body fat percentage. Always seek medical advice to interpret the values.

Weight Loss Tips for Thanksgiving

Here are ten best ideas for weight loss after Thanksgiving:

1) Do not Skip Breakfast

Skipping breakfast creates unnecessary hunger pangs and cravings throughout the day and might also make you feel weak and tired.

Here's a list of six healthy foods to help fuel your mornings. Dr. James Dinicolantonio, author of the book 'The Obesity Fix', recommends a high protein breakfast to keep away cravings.

James DiNicolantonio @drjamesdinic



Start your morning with a high protein BREAKFAST.



This will STOP you from OVEREATING.



There is a solution to obesity.



High Protein, Lowish Carb, Moderate Fat. If you don’t eat enough PROTEIN you will constantly be hungry.Start your morning with a high protein BREAKFAST.This will STOP you from OVEREATING.There is a solution to obesity.High Protein, Lowish Carb, Moderate Fat. If you don’t eat enough PROTEIN you will constantly be hungry. Start your morning with a high protein BREAKFAST. This will STOP you from OVEREATING. There is a solution to obesity. 👇High Protein, Lowish Carb, Moderate Fat.

2) Plan your meals in a convenient way

Eating at regular times during the day can prevent unnecessary cravings for junk food. It's also good for metabolism.

Here's a seven-day diet plan for weight loss to consider.

3) Eat plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are low in calories and can aid in weight loss. They're also rich in vitamins and minerals.

Here's a list of seven nutrient-dense vegetables you need to start eating.

4) Consider a low-carb diet

Low-carb diets are often effective for weight loss due to their role in the regulation of insulin in the body. One such diet is the ketogenic diet, which restricts carbs. Here's a beginner's guide to the keto diet.

The paleolithic diet and the carnivore diet are also among the carbohydrate-restricted diets. Here are some facts you need to know about the carnivore diet. Dr. Robert Kiltz shares what he eats in a carnivore diet to maintain an ideal weight:

5) Drink plenty of water

Drinking water regularly can prevent unnecessary hunger pangs and keep you hydrated.

6) Eat high-fiber foods

Foods rich in dietary fiber can help you lose weight. Oats, wholegrain cereals, brown rice, pasta, beans, peas, and lentils are some of the foods rich in dietary fiber. Use them to cook your favorite Thanksgiving recipes.

7) Choose your foods carefully

Read the nutritional information table carefully for the macronutrients in the product. Keep in mind the added sugars in your Thanksgiving snacks.

8) Eat in smaller portions

Smaller portions of food can help reduce unnecessary cravings. This festive season, enjoy your favorite foods in smaller portions.

9) Avoid junk food

Remove all junk food after Thanksgiving, including chocolate, biscuits, chips, and sweet carbonated drinks from your pantry. Fertility and fitness expert Dr. Robert Kiltz recommends eating meat this festive season for proper nutrition.

Robert Kiltz @doctorkiltz If you still think red meat should be avoided for health reasons, I highly encourage you to look into the research yourself. If you still think red meat should be avoided for health reasons, I highly encourage you to look into the research yourself. https://t.co/AzNsJDhObD

10) Exercise

After all the Thanksgiving enjoyment, don't forget to hit the gym to keep your fitness journey on track. You can check out this list of five Thanksgiving exercises to help you prepare for the holiday season.

Actor Hugh Jackman said: '1 meter for every calorie I'm about to consume.' He prefers burning all the calories he gained during Thanksgiving with some intense cardio.

Hugh Jackman @RealHughJackman

To every single one of you - I’m so grateful. #Grateful Just booked my ticket to Thanksgiving Dinner. 1 meter for every calorie I’m about to consume.To every single one of you - I’m so grateful. #HappyThanksgiving2017 Just booked my ticket to Thanksgiving Dinner. 1 meter for every calorie I’m about to consume. To every single one of you - I’m so grateful. #HappyThanksgiving2017 #Grateful https://t.co/0Ppb13iFEQ

Bottom Line

One can feel guilty about all the tasty food on the table this Thanksgiving. It's best not to get carried away with all the worries and to keep yourself consistent with these tips. A proper diet throughout the year with regular exercise can keep you in shape throughout the festive season.

