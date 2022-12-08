Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, and Overwatch 2 among most searched games of 2022, reveals Google

Google has revealed a list of the most searched items of 2022 across multiple categories, including video games. While the list does contain some of the year's best titles, like Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, and Overwatch 2, it is led by Wordle and dominated by similar daily browser-based word puzzle titles.

2022 has been a phenomenal year for gaming across the board. Be it AAA or indie, fans of all genres have had a lot of options to immerse themselves. From superhero titles like Gotham Knights and Marvel's Midnight Suns to console-flagship offerings like Horizon Forbidden West and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, every fandom had plenty of games to browse through.

Wordle leads list of most searched games on Google, alongside Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, and Overwatch 2

As gamers near the halfway mark of the year's final month, Google has unveiled the list of the most searched items across different categories and regions; global results have also been presented. That said, the top ten searches for games in the United States in 2022 are as follows.

Wordle Quordle Elden Ring Heardle Worldle Nerdle God of War Ragnarök Lost Ark Overwatch 2 Globle

One of the most interesting and unpredictable developments in the world of gaming was the sudden rise in the popularity of Wordle earlier in the year. The simple puzzle game where players have to guess a word by correctly predicting letters in a limited number of attempts became an overnight sensation, with users sharing their progress on social media.

The game's popularity has led to the rise of many "Wordle-clones," similar word-based puzzle games with a unique twist, which is also reflected on the most searched games list. More than half of the names on it are such titles. They also hold four out of the top five spots.

The popularity of Wordle managed to make it the most searched keyword in the United States in 2022, followed by Election Results and late personalities such as Betty White, Queen Elizabeth, and Bob Saget.

The list also consists of Elden Ring in the third spot, followed by God of War Ragnarok in seventh, Lost Ark in the eighth position, and Overwatch 2 in ninth. It is also worth mentioning both Elden Ring and Ragnarok are Game of the Year contenders at this year's The Game Awards.

All in all, the list of the most searched games on Google in 2022 is certainly interesting. Users can check out the full list on Google's Trending page.

