iPhone 14 ditches Mini and goes back to Plus with Satellite Connectivity - release date, prices, and more

During the latest Apple Event on September 7th, the company revealed the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, but not the Mini version, which was highly anticipated by a large number of people. However, the good news is that the new models were revealed with a plethora of unique features.

A never-seen-before feature, Satellite Connectivity was introduced, which makes it the perfect smartphone to have if users are anticipating danger and loss of network. The latest iPhones are even more secure with no physical nano-SIM card, which has been replaced with eSIM, although it is only available in the US.

This article will cover all the details and upcoming features of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus.

The iPhone 14 has a better camera, better performance, and more at the price of the iPhone 13

The new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus have the same overall design as the previous models, but in larger 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, respectively. The letdown is that the two smartphones still feature a big notch at the top of the screen where the camera and other sensors are installed, although the Pro models have improved in that sector and have a smaller, pill-sized notch.

The biggest improvement in the latest iPhone is the camera with various new modes and the addition of the Phototonic Engine. For more stable action shots, an "Action Mode" has been added which stabilizes the shot marginally, even when the user is shaking the device which results in a smooth video rather than a shaky one.

The Phototonic Engine enhances the camera in low light conditions, with a 2x improvement on the front camera and ultra-wide camera, and a 2.5x improvement on the main wide camera. The front-facing camera is further improved with auto-focus, which has been added for the first time in iPhone devices.

The main 12MP camera has been installed with a larger sensor and larger pixels for more clarity and accurate colors. The speed of the aperture has been increased at f/1.5 which results in 49% better low-light performance.

The Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are installed with the A15 Bionic chip, which was the same chip used in the previous generation of iPhones. Apple claims that with the help of the software, the chip has been enhanced and will perform faster in most conditions. The thermal performance has improved as well due to the updated internal design which lets you use it for longer without causing overheating problems.

Both models come with a Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology that supports 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness, letting you use the device in daylight.

The two models of the iPhone are installed with two safety features: Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite. The Crash Detection feature uses a remodeled "high dynamic range gyroscope" and a "dual-core accelerometer" that can detect up to 256g of force and automatically contact emergency services in case of a crash.

Emergency SOS via Satellite works best when users do not have WiFi or cell service. It connects to satellites in even the most remote locations, and all users have to do is point in the direction of the satellite to create contact, which will be guided by the smartphone.

Users can then contact emergency services and even send messages as the total size of messages has decreased for faster transmission. The service is free for two years with the purchase of the latest iPhone model and launches in November in the US and Canada only.

Price, release date, and launch date

The price of the iPhone 14 is $799, whereas the price of the iPhone 14 Plus is $899. The two models have the same launch price as the previous generation, but with the inclusion of better performance, more features, and a better camera.

Users can pre-order the devices starting from September 9th. The iPhone 14 will be available on September 16th, and the iPhone 14 Plus will be available on October 7th in five colors, which are Midnight, Starlight, Purple, Product Red, and Blue.

