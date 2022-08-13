How to hide photos on iPhone

There are many reasons why users would want to hide the photos on their iPhones. Deleting their photos is an extreme measure. There are various ways to simply hide them from the main gallery while keeping them in storage.

The iPhone offers an in-built method to hide photos from the main album, but many trusted third-party applications also do the job. You can also use your Notes app to create media files and secure the notes behind a password that no one else can access.

Another clever way to delete photos from your iPhone is to send yourself the image through a text message and delete it from the gallery, making it inaccessible from the main album.

Apple still needs to implement a safer method to hide photos on an iPhone

To hide photos from the iPhone photo gallery, follow these steps:

Open the Photos app.

Tap "Select" in the top-right corner and tap on all the photos and videos you need to hide.

Tap on the share button in the bottom-left corner, which looks like a little box with an arrow pointing upwards.

Scroll down and tap on the "Hide" option.

This will create an extra album in the photo gallery. To find the hidden photo gallery, open the Photos app and scroll all the way down to the "Utilities" section. Look for "Hidden" and tap on it. That's where all your hidden photos and videos will be.

You can always take some extra steps to further hide the photos. iOS has the ability to remove the "Hidden" tab under the "Utilities" section so that hidden photos and videos are not directly accessible. To do that, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app.

Scroll down to "Photos" in settings and tap on it.

Scroll down further to find "Hidden album" and turn the toggle to "off."

This does not mean that the photos and videos that are hidden will be deleted; they will simply be harder to access.

These methods will not 100% protect your hidden photos, as someone with this knowledge can still access your hidden album.

Apple still has to implement a safer method to hide photos, such as fingerprint/face ID protection, to access the hidden album. However, there is a way to do that. To do so, follow these steps:

Open the image that you need to hide from the Photos app.

Click on the share icon in the top-right corner.

Select "Add to Notes" and tap on "Save." This will create a new note in your Notes app with the image.

Open the Notes app and open the newly created note with the image.

Tap on the share icon in the top-right corner.

Scroll and look for the "Lock Note" icon and tap on it.

Set the password and click on "Done" in the top-right corner.

This is a slow but safe method to hide photos from your iPhone, as only one image can be hidden at a time. Now, every time you view that note, the set password will need to be entered. Do delete the image from the Photos app so that it is not accessible directly.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh