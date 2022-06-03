5 best iPhone devices to play Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO is undoubtedly among the most satisfying mobile games worldwide as it allows us to catch our favorite Pokemon, similar to the actual series. Its nostalgic effect makes it even more popular among players.
The only problem is that the game requires high-quality gaming phones with good storage and long battery life. It also needs features like a good refresh rate and a big screen display to improve your gaming experience.
Keeping in mind all these necessities, the iPhone seems to be the best option for playing Pokemon GO.
Five best performing iPhones for Pokemon GO
- Apple iPhone SE
- Apple iPhone 11
- Apple iPhone 12 Mini
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
5) Apple iPhone SE
- Cost: $394
- Battery: 2018 mAh
- Processor: A13 Bionic
Even though this iPhone was released two years ago, in 2020, it remains one of the top gaming phones for games such as Pokemon GO, Genshin Impact, BGMI, and others. The inclusion of the A13 Bionic chipset makes it ideal for gaming.
The iPhone SE should be your first choice if you're looking for a solid-budget Apple gaming device. It has a 4.7-inch display screen, 4 GB of RAM, and a battery capacity of 2018 mAh. It also sports a 12 MP back camera and a 7 MP front selfie camera.
4) Apple iPhone 11
- Cost: $453
- Battery: 3110 mAh
- Processor: A13 Bionic
The iPhone 11 was introduced as an upgrade to the iPhone SE, with a larger display screen and better battery life. It boasts a 6.1-inch display screen and a battery capacity of 3110 mAh, making it superior to the latter.
For gamers, the addition of dual speakers is fantastic. They provide you with the best possible gaming experience.
This phone is equipped with an A13 Bionic gaming CPU, making it excellent for titles such as Genshin Impact and PUBG. A 12 MP rear camera and a 12 MP front camera are also included.
3) Apple iPhone 12 Mini
- Cost: $729
- Battery: 2227 mAh
- Processor: A14 Bionic
This is a great gaming phone for individuals who don't want to spend a lot of money but want to have the most amazing gaming experience possible. The A14 Bionic CPU and 4 GB RAM on the iPhone 12 Mini deliver a fantastic gaming experience.
Although the extended battery life of 2227 mAh may appear to be negative, you may quickly recharge your battery while playing Pokemon GO with a quick charger. It comes with a 5.4-inch display screen that's ideal for games like Clash of Clans and BGMI.
2) Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Cost: $1099
- Battery: 3687 mAh
- Processor: A14 Bionic
With a powerful A14 Bionic CPU and 128 GB of expandable storage that can be extended to 512 GB, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is one of Apple's newest iPhones. It has 6 GB RAM, and this enormous storage space makes it the best gaming phone for highly graphics-intensive titles like Pokemon GO and COD Mobile.
It has a 6.7-inch display screen and a robust 3687 mAh battery, allowing users to get the most out of their gaming experience. A 12 MP rear camera and a 12 MP front selfie camera are also included.
1) Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Cost: $1099
- Battery: 4352 mAh
- Processor: A15 Bionic
It is Apple's most recent iPhone, released at the end of 2021. The 13 Pro Max includes an A15 Bionic processor and 6 GB of RAM, making it one of the best gaming iPhones available.
The high-performance A15 Bionic chipset ensures that players have the best possible gaming experience.
It boasts a 128 GB storage capacity that can be increased to 512 GB, making it ideal for high-resolution games like Clash of Clans, Pokemon GO, and Free Fire Max. Both the front and rear cameras are 12 MP.
Note: This article reflects the author's views.