5 best iPhone devices to play Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO is undoubtedly among the most satisfying mobile games worldwide as it allows us to catch our favorite Pokemon, similar to the actual series. Its nostalgic effect makes it even more popular among players.

The only problem is that the game requires high-quality gaming phones with good storage and long battery life. It also needs features like a good refresh rate and a big screen display to improve your gaming experience.

Keeping in mind all these necessities, the iPhone seems to be the best option for playing Pokemon GO.

Five best performing iPhones for Pokemon GO

Apple iPhone SE

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

5) Apple iPhone SE

Apple @Apple iPhone SE. Portrait mode. 4K video. Long battery life. Fastest chip in a smartphone. Lots to love. Less to spend. iPhone SE. Portrait mode. 4K video. Long battery life. Fastest chip in a smartphone. Lots to love. Less to spend.

Cost: $394

$394 Battery: 2018 mAh

2018 mAh Processor: A13 Bionic

Even though this iPhone was released two years ago, in 2020, it remains one of the top gaming phones for games such as Pokemon GO, Genshin Impact, BGMI, and others. The inclusion of the A13 Bionic chipset makes it ideal for gaming.

Story continues below ad

The iPhone SE should be your first choice if you're looking for a solid-budget Apple gaming device. It has a 4.7-inch display screen, 4 GB of RAM, and a battery capacity of 2018 mAh. It also sports a 12 MP back camera and a 7 MP front selfie camera.

4) Apple iPhone 11

Cost: $453

$453 Battery: 3110 mAh

3110 mAh Processor: A13 Bionic

The iPhone 11 was introduced as an upgrade to the iPhone SE, with a larger display screen and better battery life. It boasts a 6.1-inch display screen and a battery capacity of 3110 mAh, making it superior to the latter.

Story continues below ad

For gamers, the addition of dual speakers is fantastic. They provide you with the best possible gaming experience.

This phone is equipped with an A13 Bionic gaming CPU, making it excellent for titles such as Genshin Impact and PUBG. A 12 MP rear camera and a 12 MP front camera are also included.

3) Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Hindustan Times Tech @HTTech



tech.hindustantimes.com/amp/photos/fre… If you are a game lover, then it's time to give a try to some of the best games available on the App Store that you can play for free on #iPhone13 #iPhone12 or others. Check here. If you are a game lover, then it's time to give a try to some of the best games available on the App Store that you can play for free on #iPhone13 #iPhone12 or others. Check here.tech.hindustantimes.com/amp/photos/fre…

Cost: $729

$729 Battery: 2227 mAh

2227 mAh Processor: A14 Bionic

This is a great gaming phone for individuals who don't want to spend a lot of money but want to have the most amazing gaming experience possible. The A14 Bionic CPU and 4 GB RAM on the iPhone 12 Mini deliver a fantastic gaming experience.

Story continues below ad

Although the extended battery life of 2227 mAh may appear to be negative, you may quickly recharge your battery while playing Pokemon GO with a quick charger. It comes with a 5.4-inch display screen that's ideal for games like Clash of Clans and BGMI.

2) Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Cost: $1099

$1099 Battery: 3687 mAh

3687 mAh Processor: A14 Bionic

With a powerful A14 Bionic CPU and 128 GB of expandable storage that can be extended to 512 GB, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is one of Apple's newest iPhones. It has 6 GB RAM, and this enormous storage space makes it the best gaming phone for highly graphics-intensive titles like Pokemon GO and COD Mobile.

Story continues below ad

It has a 6.7-inch display screen and a robust 3687 mAh battery, allowing users to get the most out of their gaming experience. A 12 MP rear camera and a 12 MP front selfie camera are also included.

1) Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Cost: $1099

$1099 Battery: 4352 mAh

4352 mAh Processor: A15 Bionic

It is Apple's most recent iPhone, released at the end of 2021. The 13 Pro Max includes an A15 Bionic processor and 6 GB of RAM, making it one of the best gaming iPhones available.

Story continues below ad

The high-performance A15 Bionic chipset ensures that players have the best possible gaming experience.

It boasts a 128 GB storage capacity that can be increased to 512 GB, making it ideal for high-resolution games like Clash of Clans, Pokemon GO, and Free Fire Max. Both the front and rear cameras are 12 MP.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far