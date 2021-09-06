How to play Fortnite on iPhone (iOS) in 2021: Is it possible?

Fortnite is currently unavailable on iPhones and iOS software due to the legal battle between Epic Games and Apple. Naturally, this has led to millions of players struggling to enjoy the BR title on their devices.

However, there are some simple yet effective methods for them to enjoy Fortnite on iOS in 2021. Those who have already played the game on their iPhones can re-download it easily, while new users have to find people who had Fortnite on their devices before the ban.

Playing Fortnite on iPhone in 2021

It has been a year since Apple first banned Fortnite from iPhones and iOS. In 2020, Epic Games' BR title was on its way to becoming one of the biggest games on the platform.

Epic Games has defied the App Store Monopoly. In retaliation, Apple is blocking Fortnite from a billion devices. Visit https://t.co/GrfftdoN7V and join the fight to stop 2020 from becoming "1984"#FreeFortnite #FortniteMac #FortniteiOS #FortniteApple pic.twitter.com/9LvDDssWhU — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 13, 2020

Luckily, many gamers who had downloaded the free-to-play title before the Apple Store ban can still play it. This is because Fortnite will still stay in the 'purchased' section of the app shop.

By following these steps, they can download Fortnite yet again:

Open App Store Tap the Account option on the top-right corner Choose the 'All Purchases' option under Accounts Visit the 'My purchases' option. It will then display a list of all the applications that have been downloaded on the iPhone. Type 'Fortnite' in the search bar The results will display the game, and then hit the download button

As of now, this is the only credible way for former players to download Fortnite on iPhone in 2021.

How newbies can download Fortnite on iOS

Gamers who haven't played the title before but now want to try it must find someone who used to play it before the ban.

After that, they will have to use the 'Family Sharing' feature on iOS to receive and download Fortnite.

Here are the steps to use the 'Family Sharing' feature:

Open Settings Access Apple ID by clicking on the name Choose the 'Setup Family Sharing' option Turn on 'Purchase Sharing' and ensure that the option is turned on Add a payment method with valid details Visit the App Store Select the Purchased tab Select the account of the person who had downloaded Fortnite before the ban Search for the game and download it

Fortnite on iPhone (Image via YouTube/Jane Roffer)

By using the two methods above, iPhone users can somehow play Fortnite in 2021. It is worth noting that some third-party websites also claim to sell the game for free. However, it is always better to avoid such websites as they can turn out to be scams.

Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite is approaching its end with the Operation: Sky Fire live event, and a brand-new Chapter 2 Season 8 will be available to players on September 13.

Edited by Ravi Iyer