Latest iPhone 14 reports all but confirm satellite connectivity, improved ultra-wide camera, and more

With Apple’s “Far Out” event on September 7, 2022, set to feature and launch the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro flagship devices, there has been a fair number of leaks and rumors surrounding the upcoming generation.

Reports have surfaced that the next generation of Apple’s smartphones will not only boast an ultra-wide camera with larger pixels but also support satellite connectivity.

According to the Twitter handle below, it would seem that Apple's latest marketing strategy around their upcoming flagship is a good indicator of the satellite connectivity coming with the next generation of their smartphones.

The insider points out in the tweet that:

AppleTrack @appltrack



This is yet ANOTHER hint that new satellite features will be announced next week...



#AppleEvent Apple is now using the phrase "Go for launch." in ads promoting their iPhone 14 event 🤔🛰This is yet ANOTHER hint that new satellite features will be announced next week... Apple is now using the phrase "Go for launch." in ads promoting their iPhone 14 event 🤔🛰This is yet ANOTHER hint that new satellite features will be announced next week...#AppleEvent https://t.co/RZtVAzLwGe

Satellite connectivity was one of the features that users have been anticipating for quite some time now, and it seems likely that the iPhone 14 might just have it.

Ultrawide camera with large pixels expected to be key feature of iPhone 14

郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) @mingchikuo (1/4)

我預測兩款 iPhone 14 Pro 的超廣角相機將升級到 1.4µm (vs. iPhone 13 Pro的1.0µm)。 CIS (影像感測器)、VCM (音圈馬達)、CCM (相機模組) 在此次升級中單價漲幅較大，分別為70%、45%與40%左右，其他零部件漲價幅度有限。 (1/4)我預測兩款 iPhone 14 Pro 的超廣角相機將升級到 1.4µm (vs. iPhone 13 Pro的1.0µm)。 CIS (影像感測器)、VCM (音圈馬達)、CCM (相機模組) 在此次升級中單價漲幅較大，分別為70%、45%與40%左右，其他零部件漲價幅度有限。

Along with satellite connectivity, the iPhone 14 is also expected to house new ultra-wide camera sensors with larger pixels. The report comes from prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who tweeted about some expectations fans can have with the next generation of iOS phones.

The report suggests that with the new iPhones, Apple will look to significantly improve the ultra-wide camera and provide it with larger pixels for enhanced low-light photography.

With the increased sensor size, the phone will be able to capture more light than previous models and minimize noise as much as possible.

Compared to the iPhone 13 Pro’s 1.0µm pixels, the next generation of Pro models is expected to house 1.4µm pixels along with the ultrawide upgrade. However, this also means that the components used for the camera of the upcoming models will be significantly more expensive.

This will invariably result in a price hike for the 14 Pro, and many are left to wonder just how expensive will the next Apple flagship will be going for.

Kuo’s report also suggests that LG, Sony, Largan, and more will be involved in making the sensors for the 14 Pro’s camera, which on launch will have a 48 MP camera capable of documenting videos at 8k.

It’s also mentioned that the base models will not be equipped with any of these features and will be much more budget-friendly than the Pro and Max.

The iPhone 14 series will be announced on September 7, 2022, during the Apple Far Out event, and alongside the smartphones, the Watch Series 8 will also be revealed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer