Apple watch Series 8 finally revealed featuring ovulation tracking, crash detection, international roaming, and more

The Apple Watch Series 8 has been rumored for some time in the community, as fans are excited to see what awaits them in the near future. They will no longer have to speculate, as Apple has formally announced the new Series 8, which will be the next journey in the smartwatch journey.

Moreover, it's not just a new device, as several features have been added and improved.

Apple has been increasing its domination of the smartwatch market with different products. They already have the Apple Watch SE, a more budget option and the main series. Apple Watch Series 8 will not only be a cool gadget that people can wear and forget.

It has been jampacked with several utilities, with an increased focus on women's health and safety features.

Marques Brownlee @MKBHD So Apple Watch Series 8 is a pretty minor update



Same design

New temperature sensor

New “crash detection” thru motion sensors

New low power mode (up to 36 hours on 1 charge

While not all the details have been divulged, fans have received important information about the new product. Compared to the existing Series 7, there are a lot of improvements to the existing features. In addition, the focus has been increased on new areas dealing with overall safety.

Apple Watch Series 8 will likely be the most advanced smartwatch in the series, with several new features

Recent rumors have indicated that design changes could come to the new Series 8. While that hasn't been too evident, fans do not need to be disappointed. Apple's focus has been on including as many features as possible.

While the Apple Watch Series 8 retains and improves upon all the existing features, there are some new ones. Apple seems to have increased its focus on women's health, which is welcome news. With the latest model, one can predict their ovulation window.

tradertvneal @tradertvneal NEW APPLE WATCH SERIES 8 HAS FEATURES INCLUDING CYCLE TRACKING FEATURES FOR WOMEN'S HEALTH INCLUDING OVULATION - Reuters News $AAPL NEW APPLE WATCH SERIES 8 HAS FEATURES INCLUDING CYCLE TRACKING FEATURES FOR WOMEN'S HEALTH INCLUDING OVULATION - Reuters News $AAPL

Apple has claimed that the sensor isn't just accurate, but medical professionals have worked on it. If the words are anything to go by, the readings on the watch will be as accurate as non-medical equipment can provide. That's not all, as Apple has also been equally focused on safety.

SOS and fall detection will be available on the watch, which can accurately monitor the exact moment of impact. An automated call will then be made to the emergency number for assistance. A dedicated app will support all the services, so users will not have to bother too much with this stuff.

The Apple Watch Series 8 also brings cellular connectivity, which will have roaming enabled on them. Apple already claims to have 30 network providers on the party, and more will be added by year-end. There has also been an improvement to the already efficient power unit of the watch.

Lexy 📸📱🎧 @lexysavvides



Edge-to-edge display

New low power mode, up to 36h of battery life

🌡Temperature sensor for menstrual cycles, ovulation

Crash detection with improved 3-axis gyro, new accelerometer

International roaming



Starts at $399

It remains to be seen when the watches will be made available to the public following pre-orders starting September 16. The GPS version will cost $399, while fans will have to shell out $499 if they want to go for the one that will have cellular enabled.

