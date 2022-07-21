"300 GPs and he finally learnt to hit an apex"- Fans troll Lewis Hamilton as he steps on the verge of making history in F1 at 2022 French GP

At the upcoming 2022 F1 French Grand Prix this weekend, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is set to become part of the exclusive 300-race club and fans have had quite a hilarious reaction to this big milestone.

Over the years, the number of racing events hosted every season has progressively increased, and advancements in technology and engineering have accounted for improved safety, allowing for long careers in the sport. Several fans argue that the Briton, who has now competed in sixteen consecutive seasons, should have met this milestone quite a while back.

Fernando Alonso is the only other driver on the current grid to be part of a group of five drivers who have had over 300 F1 race starts. Kimi Raikkonen, Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher, and Jenson Button are the other four drivers on the list, while four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is twelve races away from making it to the group.

Here are some fan reactions to Lewis Hamilton's 300th F1 race start

blank @veshhalin @CenturionLewis @LewisHamilton 300 GPs and he finally learnt to hit an apex. phenomanal to keep improving at such an age. @CenturionLewis @LewisHamilton 300 GPs and he finally learnt to hit an apex. phenomanal to keep improving at such an age.

Connor King/ LH 100 RACE WINS🐐💜🤝🏼 @connorking3 , regardless 🏼 So 300 is a huge number and a massive achievement I'm not gonna be one to piss on the parade but for someone who's been in the sport 16 season I feel like it should be more, regardless @LewisHamilton congratulations on a huge milestone #TeamLH behind you this weekend So 300 is a huge number and a massive achievement I'm not gonna be one to piss on the parade but for someone who's been in the sport 16 season I feel like it should be more 😂, regardless @LewisHamilton congratulations on a huge milestone #TeamLH behind you this weekend 🙌🏼 https://t.co/S3gf7tZlKZ

ale❣️ @44hamiIton You guys can’t be stressing over that dumbass 300 races stat . Does Lewis Hamilton look like a driver you can compare Jenson Button to ? 🤨 pls be serious You guys can’t be stressing over that dumbass 300 races stat . Does Lewis Hamilton look like a driver you can compare Jenson Button to ? 🤨 pls be serious

Genn torresc @Genntorresc From the looks of it. Mercedes need the best event planner in the world to celebrate 300 Race starts for Sir Lewis Hamilton. From the looks of it. Mercedes need the best event planner in the world to celebrate 300 Race starts for Sir Lewis Hamilton.

Toto Wolff believes Lewis Hamilton should have won the 2021 championship title

Lewis Hamilton heartbreakingly lost his shot at a record eighth world championship title last year to Max Verstappen on the very last lap of the season finale in Abu Dhabi. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, however, strongly believes that the Briton deserved to win the championship, whilst emphasizing that he now must provide him with a car that has the potential to fight for yet another title.

Although the Silver Arrows have dominated F1 over the past eight seasons, the introduction of new regulations this year has left the team with a car that does not appear to have the potential to challenge the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari. Wolff said:

“I think Hamilton should have had an eighth world title last year, everybody knows that. But now we need to make a car that puts him in the position of going for that eighth title and that is fundamentally my responsibility.”

“Sometimes I feel like a football coach: there’s a point where there’s nothing more you can do and you have to leave it to the players on the pitch to get the job done. That’s why, when you’re there, you have those reactions.”

Although the Mercedes driver is yet to win a race this season, two consecutive podiums over the past month have certainly given him the momentum he desperately needs.

