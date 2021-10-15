2022 F1 calendar announced 

At the third meeting of the year between the World Motorsport Council and FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile), the 2022 F1 calendar was finally approved and confirmed. The series has announced a 23-race-long calendar for the upcoming season.

The sport successfully navigated its way through the pandemic-affected 2020 season with a heavily-modified 17-race calendar, and has so far executed 16 races from a 22-race calendar in 2021.

The only event that's been dropped from the 2022 F1 calendar is the Chinese Grand Prix. Citing pandemic conditions as the reason, the announcement said that the Asian venue will be restored on the calendar as soon as the situation permits.

Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group, on from the grid during the 2021 Russian GP. The Russian venue will remain on the 2022 F1 calendar (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Commenting on the calendar, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicalli said:

“We are excited to announce the 2022 calendar as we prepare to enter a new era for the sport with brand new regulations and cars for next year that are designed to create closer racing.”

With new aerodynamic regulations, the 2022 F1 calendar marks the dawn of a new era in the sport.

FIA President Jean Todt commented on the 2022 F1 calendar, saying:

“The impressive 2022 FIA Formula One Championship calendar is the result of the great work made by Formula 1, led by Stefano Domenicali and his team, in strong synergy with the FIA.” He further added “Over the past two years, F1 has shown remarkable resilience. This is clearly demonstrated by the continued growth of the sport despite the important challenges of the pandemic”.

FIA and WMSC have approved the 2022 F1 calendar

The French FIA boss explained the regulatory body’s push for sustainability by saying:

“The push towards sustainability in motor sport continues to be a priority for the FIA. The new technical regulations for Formula 1 underline this approach.”

The 2021 season has seen a tremendous drivers title battle between seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Commenting on the current season and its close battles, F1 boss Domenicali said:

“This season has been incredible so far with great battles on the track, large audiences tuning in and fans returning to the races after the impact of the pandemic. We look forward to welcoming more fans back next season and hope 2022 feels more normal than the life we have all experienced in the past two years.”

A reason to look forward to the 2022 F1 calendar- the new 2022 F1 car. The prototype for the 2022 F1 season unveiled ahead of the 2021 British GP, England. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Despite the pandemic-affected seasons, interest in the sport has multiplied over the last two years, and so has the enthusiasm in hosting it from various parts of the globe. Domenicali said:

“We are very pleased with the interest in Formula 1 from places that want to host races and the growth of the sport and believe we have a fantastic calendar for 2022 with destinations like Miami joining famous and historic venues.”

The 2022 F1 calendar will mark the dawn of a new era in the sport (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The 23 race-long 2022 F1 calendar will follow a 22-race hectic 2021 season, with a short off-season in between, leaving little downtime for paddock personnel.

Many in the F1 paddock are concerned over the toll it will take on teams and personnel. Nevertheless, the close battle of 2021 has set the ball rolling for an even more exciting season next year with new cars.

The 23-race long 2022 F1 calendar is as follows:

Date Grand Prix Venue 20 March Bahrain Sakhir 27 March Saudi Arabia Jeddah 10 April Australia Melbourne 24 April Emilia Romagna Imola* 8 May Miami Miami** 22 May Spain Barcelona* 29 May Monaco Monaco 12 June Azerbaijan Baku 19 June Canada Montreal 3 July United Kingdom Silverstone 10 July Austria Spielberg 24 July France Le Castellet 31 July Hungary Budapest 28 August Belgium Spa 4 September Dutch Zandvoort 11 September Italy Monza 25 September Russia Sochi 2 October Singapore Singapore* 9 October Japan Suzuka 23 October USA Texas* 30 October Mexico Mexico City 13 November Brazil Sao Paulo 20 November Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi

*subject to contract

**subject to FIA circuit homologation

