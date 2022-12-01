Innovative gamer plays GTA San Andreas on a smartwatch

Playing video games on normal devices can be overrated sometimes, especially when you can play something like GTA San Andreas on a smartwatch. It sounds absurd, but that's what one person did in a popular tweet.

The entire clip is only a minute long, but it does feature the opening act of GTA San Andreas. It's worth noting that the person playing this game on a smartwatch uses a tiny wireless controller for the inputs while everything is displayed on the watch.

This video has over 400k views already. If you wish to see it in action, scroll down to find the original tweet with the clip.

Look at how this person plays GTA San Andreas on a smartwatch

Não Intendo @blognaointendo O cara fez rodar GTA num smartwatch O cara fez rodar GTA num smartwatch https://t.co/Tw9jHNIqrx

The gamer in this video holds the start button on his external controller until a blue light flashes. Shortly afterward, the time on the smartwatch gets replaced by some apps, which include:

Free Fire

Messenger

Among Us

GTA San Andreas

PUBG Mobile

It would have been amusing if this gamer eliminated somebody in PUBG Mobile while playing on a smartwatch, but this person instead opts to play GTA San Andreas (referred to as GTA SA on the smartwatch).

A screenshot of this viral video (Image via Não Intendo)

The person playing the game on a smartwatch sees a loading screen identical to the one shown in the above image. It's worth mentioning that the resolution for this game isn't ideal for this device since it's clear that the edges are cut off due to the circular design.

Nevertheless, this gamer skips the opening cutscene, takes a bicycle, and pedals around for a bit before stealing a car. The clip ends shortly afterward.

Although the video went viral this week, it is worth noting that there have been other GTA San Andreas smartwatch videos in the past.

An older example comes from November 25, 2020, and it features a person playing this iconic game on a different watch. No part of the gameplay is cut off here, yet there is plenty of empty space to fill up the circular void.

This 2020 video only has 18k views, which is nowhere near the previous example that has nearly 22 times as many views by comparison. Still, this older video has more in-depth gameplay for anybody curious to see CJ's iconic journey on a watch.

This same YouTuber was the one who made the viral video in the first tweet of this article, based on this short. It was uploaded three months before the tweet, yet it only had 8.2k views by the time this article was posted.

