YouTuber makes GTA San Andreas trailer using Unreal Engine 5

Many GTA fans have been remaking sections of classic games from the GTA series in Unreal Engine 5 and releasing concept trailers on YouTube showcasing how these GTA games would look with advanced graphics. YouTuber TeaserPlay has always been at the forefront of this trend and has created Unreal Engine 5 trailers for GTA games, such as GTA Vice City, GTA 3, and GTA San Andreas.

The YouTuber recently released an Unreal Engine 5 remake of one of the most iconic scenes from GTA San Andreas featuring CJ and Big Smoke, and the video has been gaining a lot of traction.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion and contains spoilers for GTA San Andreas

YouTuber recreates the final GTA San Andreas cutscene featuring CJ and Big Smoke in Unreal Engine 5

In the aforementioned video released by TeaserPlay, Grand Theft Auto Fans can revisit the iconic scene where Big Smoke is shot after betraying GSF, and CJ is there with him in his final moments, asking him why he chose to sell them out.

This is a really devastating and emotional cutscene. Big Smoke initially appears to be a supportive and loyal friend to CJ, but players end up seeing him dying as a man who is consumed by greed and selfishness.

The original scene in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is already ingrained in the minds of players, but this fan recreation with the help of Unreal Engine 5 graphics gives it a whole new level of intensity.

When players compare the original death scene with the recreation, they will find many improvements. However, there are also slight changes that make this Unreal Engine 5 scene a little bit less effective.

The most significant change has to be the dynamic lighting. This was something that Grand Theft Auto San Andreas was not able to achieve as the technology was just not available at the time of the game's release. Now with Unreal Engine 5's realistic lighting, the scene is visually superior and much more cinematic. Another improvement has the be the level of detail in the characters' facial expressions.

Although there is still a lot to be desired when it comes to their mouth movements and the audio syncing up properly, it is still impressive since players can now see how these two characters were feeling during the intense exchange.

TeaserPlay was also able to faithfully recreate the setting where the scene takes place, and the stack of CRT TVs and the tall windows are still present in the room. Unfortunately, one crucial thing was missing in this remake.

Differences between the original Big Smoke Death scene and the Unreal Engine 5 remake

In the original scene, Big Smoke dies in front of a safe while holding a stack of cash in his left hand, and this visual is not present in the Unreal Engine 5 remake.

This may not appear to be an important detail, but the original scene is a good example of visual storytelling, as it clearly communicates the idea that Big Smoke always valued money over his own life. Thus, even in his last moments, he chooses to die with his hands full of cash rather than holding his friend CJ. This insight into Big Smoke's character is done solely with the visuals, making for an iconic scene.

The absence of this small detail can affect the cutscene's impact, and players who are big fans of the original game will pick up on the change.

All in all, this Unreal Engine 5 remake is still commendable and provides a glimpse at what Grand Theft Auto San Andreas might look like if it ever gets remastered with Unreal Engine 5.

