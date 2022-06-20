GTA 3 completely remade in Unreal Engine 5 concept trailer

Clearly, the GTA community is filled with many who have shown their love for this seminal video game series through various creative means, but ever since the release of Unreal Engine 5, some fans have taken it upon themselves to remake some of the old GTA classics on this powerful next-generation game engine.

In fact, one of those fans made an entire concept trailer video featuring GTA 3, that had been remade on Unreal Engine 5, and later posted it on YouTube. The YouTube channel that posted this trailer is called TeaserPlay and they have been posting Unreal Engine 5 remakes for various games for quite some time now. The article below will take a closer look at what they have achieved with this fan-made remake of GTA 3 on Unreal Engine 5.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

The concept trailer of GTA 3 remade using Unreal Engine 5 looks amazing

The video above truly showcases how realistic and beautiful Liberty City looks with the power of Unreal Engine 5. In fact, it looks even more impressive than all the remastered versions of GTA 5.

Many players are already expecting the next Grand Theft Auto game to look very similar to this video. Moreover, the lighting and textures showcased are far more realistic than not only every original Rockstar Games game currently available, but also every remake and remaster over the years.

Although the trailer does not show how many of the game's vital mechanics would function, specifically weapons and combat, it still provides a glimpse of what driving a car in this realistic-looking Liberty City would be like. The trailer also showed Claude's character design in this remake, and there is no doubt he looks better than ever before, especially after all the clunky character design that was a result of the GTA Trilogy - Definitive Edition released last year.

GTA 3 fan made Unreal Engine remake vs GTA Trilogy - Definitive Edition

Idle Sloth💙💛 @IdleSloth84 GTA III Remake - Unreal Engine 5 Amazing Showcase | Concept Trailer GTA III Remake - Unreal Engine 5 Amazing Showcase | Concept Trailer https://t.co/X5alQdayEe

As stated previously, TeaserPlay has also posted concept trailers for both Unreal Engine 5 remakes of Grand Theft Auto San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto Vice City, so they essentially created what many players believed the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy - Definitive Edition would have looked like before reality hit them hard.

It should be noted that the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy was a remaster and not a remake, so the comparison between this trailer and the original game would not be completely fair. Still, even if players just compare the graphics, the concept trailer is clearly on a whole other level.

However, the gameplay for this remake can be pretty bad as we don't see much of it in the trailer, but again, it is undeniable that the aesthetics and realistic visuals are enough for players to decide that this fan-made trailer of Grand Theft Auto 3 Unreal Engine 5 remake is far better than the actual remaster that was officially released.

Rockstar Games has released many patches that have fixed most of the bugs that were making the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy unplayable, and many fans have even started liking the Remastered Edition. Besides, Grand Theft Auto games are not just about graphics and ray-tracing, even though they are a major part of the series' identity.

In the end, the Grand Theft Auto 3 concept trailer is still just a concept that might become a reality in the future, so players should look at these trailers with the mindset that this is what Grand Theft Auto games might look like in the coming years, if not better.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far