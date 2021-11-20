5 most memorable songs from GTA 3 Definitive Edition

GTA 3 was a whole new experience for players in the latest 3D GTA world. Getting into cars to discover that players had a choice of radio stations with so much new music was amazing when fans first played the game.

Even though several songs have been removed from the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, the game is not lacking any quality. The classics are still the classics.

This article will discuss 5 of the most memorable songs players love in GTA 3 Definitive Edition.

So many classic songs to choose from on GTA 3

All of the radio stations in GTA 3 are part of the Love Media Group. This is Donald Love's media company in the GTA franchise. In GTA 3, there was music from around the world spanning nearly every genre at the time.

1) Dil-Don't - Stripe Summer

This uplifting dance track from the 90s is the first song heard on Head radio in GTA 3. Many players that started the game listening to the Head radio station will know this song well.

It was exciting to play when the game was first released, and lively songs like this were chosen so well for the fans to remember.

2) Scientist - Dance of the Vampires

This classic Dub Reggae-style song is a great cruising song in GTA 3. The players have enjoyed slowly rolling around Liberty city to this mellow tune.

KJAH radio presents lots of great reggae and dub music in the game. This song was remembered by most of the community who play it in the Definitive Edition, too.

3) Whatever - Good Thing

Not a great deal is known about the band "Whatever." However, this song in GTA 3 left an impression on the players. The style of the music is quite funky and seems to fit well with cruising around Liberty City. Players can imagine Claude bopping along to the music.

The song is very upbeat, and the title of Good Thing puts out a more positive vibe in the game, certainly a memorable piece of music from GTA 3.

4) Craig Gray - Fade Away

This song by Craig Gray is memorable for being quite beautiful and soothing. Players may remember it being on the radio as they drove around a rainy and misty Liberty City.

Over the years, the song has held up and is still a fan favorite in the GTA 3 Definitive Edition.

5) Paul Engemann Push It To The Limit

This unforgettable ballad from 1983 was perfect for the first 3D GTA game. GTA 3 is one of the most influential sandbox games from Rockstar and PlayStation. Its unique free-roam capability sets the stage for games like GTA Online.

This song fits perfectly with the GTA 3 as it is all about Claude pushing it to the limit throughout the game.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha