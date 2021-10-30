GTA 3 Definitive Edition news: File size, pre-order price, features, and more

GTA fans can get their hands on the Definitive Edition trilogy only after November 11, when it officially releases. The new games have been drastically improved over the originals but with their original art style intact. Most fans already know that the trilogy consists of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas.

This article looks at the remastered GTA 3, which is the first game most fans are expected to try out when the trilogy is launched. Players will find several details about the game here, including its price, storage size, features, and so on.

Everything you need to know about the remastered GTA 3

Rockstar announced GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition on October 8, 2021. The first gameplay trailer came out on October 22, and it highlighted the graphical differences between the remasters and the originals. Players can check the trailer out for themselves from the above tweet.

Pre-order pricing

GTA Online gamers may pre-order the Definitive Edition trilogy by clicking on this page. It will take them to a Rockstar Games Store page dedicated to the remastered trilogy. This is only applicable for PCs (Rockstar Games Launcher), PlayStation (PS4, PS5) and Xbox (Xbox One and Series X/S) consoles, as well as the Nintendo Switch.

The pre-order costs for the US, UK, and Europe on PCs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and the Nintendo Switch are $59.99, £54.99, and €59.99, respectively. In India and Australia, the prices for the PC editions are ₹4,994.99 and A$90.95, while the console versions cost ₹3,999 and A$99.95.

File size

GTA 3 - Definitive Edition takes up the least space compared to the rest of the games in the remastered trilogy. This should be pretty obvious to players, as the original game was also smaller than its sequel expansions.

According to reports, it takes up 8 GB of disk space on Xbox consoles and 2.2 GB on the Nintendo Switch. PC and PS sizes have not yet been revealed for the individual titles.

Features and more details

Out of all the games in the trilogy, the graphical improvements bring the most drastic changes in GTA 3. Being the first game in the series, it was also the ugliest. In the remastered version, Liberty City looks much darker at night, making the grim atmosphere much more immersive.

Subtle details include the rounded train tracks for the subway instead of the blocky ones in the originals. Players can also see the reflection effects in the trailer, and the new lighting effects, which include explosions having their light source. The rest of the game is expected to be similar but with an advanced control scheme.

