Full list of all songs missing from the remastered GTA Trilogy

Everyone loves the Radio in the GTA Trilogy. It was the place where many players have found new music to add to their playlists. Every GTA title has new music and the original GTA trilogy had some of the best radio stations, playing the music of the time.

In GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, many songs are not in the game anymore due to Rockstar having lost the licensing rights over the years. GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City have had the most number of expired contracts due to the games being so old.

This is really sad for the many fans who want to kick back in a car and listen to some good old classics from the 70s and 80s. For players who want to know exactly what songs they won't get to listen to on the radio, here is a list of all the tracks missing from the remastered GTA Trilogy.

A list of all the songs that won't make an appearance in the remastered GTA Trilogy

Out of the three games in GTA Trilogy, much of the music was removed from GTA San Andreas and Vice City. The missing songs are as follows:

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Ozzy Osbourne – ‘Bark At The Moon’

Kate Bush – ‘Wow’

Michael Jackson – ‘Billie Jean’

Lionel Richie – ‘Running With The Night’

Herbie Hancock – ‘Rockit’

Afrika Bambaataa + The Soulsonic Force – ‘Looking For the Perfect Beat’

Michael Jackson – ‘Wanna Be Starting Something’

Sigue Sigue Sputnik – ‘Love Missile F1-11’

Gary Numan – ‘Cars’

ABC – ‘Poison Arrow’

Aneka – ‘Japanese Boy’

The Buggles – ‘Video Killed The Radio Star’

Joe Jackson – ‘Steppin’ Out’

The Fixx – ‘One Thing Leads To Another

Quiet Riot – ‘C*m On Feel The Noize’

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Tom Petty – ‘Runnin’ Down A Dream’

Joe Cocker – ‘Woman to Woman’

Fatback Band – Yum Yum (Gimme Some)’

The Gap Band – ‘You Dropped A Bomb On Me’

George Clinton – ‘Loopzilla’

Roy Ayers – ‘Running Away’

2 Pac – ‘I Don’t Give a F*ck’

NWA – ‘Express Yourself’

Ozzy Osbourne – ‘Hellraiser’

Rage Against The Machine – ‘Killing In The Name’

Black Harmony – ‘Don’t let It Go To Your Head’

Blood Sisters – ‘Ring My Bell’

Augustus Pablo – ‘King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown’

Charles Wright – ‘Express Yourself’

The Blackbyrds – ‘Rock Creek Park’

Bobby Byrd – ‘Hot Pants’

Bobby Byrd – ‘I Know You Got Soul’

James Brown – ‘Funky President’

James Brown – ’The Payback’

Lyn Collins – ‘Rock Me Again And Again’

The J.B.’s – ‘Grunt’

While the songs aren't available in the game anymore, maybe players can blast them separately from their playlists, and truly experience the nostalgia once again.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan