Full list of all radio stations in GTA 5

A large part of why the GTA franchise is so loved by its fans are the amazing radio stations that play non-stop bangers.
Along with amazing music of each type, these radio stations also play scripted commercials and have funny interviews with in-game characters. These interviews are often hilarious parodies of real-life celebrities and often end in some sort of confrontation.
These radio stations often play tracks that go along with the setting of the game. For example, GTA San Andreas consists of a lot of old-school hip hop like Tupac Shakur and NWA to match the gang-ridden Los Santos setting. This kind of music always immerses players into the world and makes players adore these radio stations.
GTA 5 has the most radio stations out of any game in the franchise, with each radio station having their own distinct identity and genre of music.
Full list of radio stations in GTA 5
- Rebel Radio - Country, Southern Rock
- Los Santos Rock Radio - Rock, Pop Rock, Hard Rock
- The Lowdown 91.1 - Classic Soul
- Blue Ark - Reggae, Dancehall, Dub
- Radio Los Santos - Hip Hop
- Space 103.2 - Funk
- West Coast Classics - '80s/'90s West Coast Hip Hop
- Non-Stop-Pop FM - Pop, R&B, Dance-pop, Eurodance, Synthpop
- East Los FM - Mexican Electronica, Traditional Mexican, Hip-Hop, Rock, Ska
- WorldWide FM - Chillwave, Jazz-Funk, World
- Channel X - Punk Rock
- Radio Mirror Park - Indie
- WCTR - Talk Radio (only available in the city of Los Santos)
- The Lab - Hip Hop, Synthpop, Dancehall, Rock
- blonded Los Santos 97.8 FM - Contemporary R&B, Soul, Psychedelic Rock, Rap, Cloud Rap, Hip-Hop, Experimental Electronica, IDM, Detroit Techno, Horrorcore, Grime, Soukous
- Los Santos Underground Radio - House, Techno
- iFruit Radio - Hip-Hop
- Vinewood Boulevard Radio - Alternative Rock
- Soulwax FM - Techno, Acid techno, Acid house, Electro House
- FlyLo FM - IDM, Experimental Electronic
- Blaine County Talk Radio - Talk Radio (only available in Blaine County).
Some of these radio stations like Blonded Los Santos 97.8 FM and iFruit Radio were added to GTA Online later on through updates and are exclusive to the PS4, Xbox One and PC version of GTA 5.
With GTA 5 not going anywhere soon, licensing doesn't seem to be an issue like in GTA 4. GTA 4 had a patch released that removed a bunch of its soundtracks when their licenses expired.