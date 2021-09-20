Full list of all radio stations in GTA 5

A large part of why the GTA franchise is so loved by its fans are the amazing radio stations that play non-stop bangers.

Along with amazing music of each type, these radio stations also play scripted commercials and have funny interviews with in-game characters. These interviews are often hilarious parodies of real-life celebrities and often end in some sort of confrontation.

These radio stations often play tracks that go along with the setting of the game. For example, GTA San Andreas consists of a lot of old-school hip hop like Tupac Shakur and NWA to match the gang-ridden Los Santos setting. This kind of music always immerses players into the world and makes players adore these radio stations.

GTA 5 has the most radio stations out of any game in the franchise, with each radio station having their own distinct identity and genre of music.

Full list of radio stations in GTA 5

Rebel Radio - Country, Southern Rock

Los Santos Rock Radio - Rock, Pop Rock, Hard Rock

The Lowdown 91.1 - Classic Soul

Blue Ark - Reggae, Dancehall, Dub

Radio Los Santos - Hip Hop

Space 103.2 - Funk

West Coast Classics - '80s/'90s West Coast Hip Hop

Non-Stop-Pop FM - Pop, R&B, Dance-pop, Eurodance, Synthpop

East Los FM - Mexican Electronica, Traditional Mexican, Hip-Hop, Rock, Ska

WorldWide FM - Chillwave, Jazz-Funk, World

Channel X - Punk Rock

Radio Mirror Park - Indie

WCTR - Talk Radio (only available in the city of Los Santos)

The Lab - Hip Hop, Synthpop, Dancehall, Rock

blonded Los Santos 97.8 FM - Contemporary R&B, Soul, Psychedelic Rock, Rap, Cloud Rap, Hip-Hop, Experimental Electronica, IDM, Detroit Techno, Horrorcore, Grime, Soukous

Los Santos Underground Radio - House, Techno

iFruit Radio - Hip-Hop

Vinewood Boulevard Radio - Alternative Rock

Soulwax FM - Techno, Acid techno, Acid house, Electro House

FlyLo FM - IDM, Experimental Electronic

Blaine County Talk Radio - Talk Radio (only available in Blaine County).

Some of these radio stations like Blonded Los Santos 97.8 FM and iFruit Radio were added to GTA Online later on through updates and are exclusive to the PS4, Xbox One and PC version of GTA 5.

With GTA 5 not going anywhere soon, licensing doesn't seem to be an issue like in GTA 4. GTA 4 had a patch released that removed a bunch of its soundtracks when their licenses expired.

Edited by Danyal Arabi