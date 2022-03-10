Some gamers are unsurprisingly fed up with GTA 5 ports and the community for continuing to buy it

Not everybody is happy with Rockstar still milking GTA 5 for as long as they have. Many gamers had a problem with the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports back when they were first announced, so it's nothing new here. However, as the release date gets closer, some players are unsurprisingly vocal about their disdain toward the game once more.
Some gamers are satisfied with the low price and are happy to replay the game, but this article will focus more on the reactions of the more critical part of the fanbase. It's been a problem for several years now, and it doesn't seem like it will go away until Rockstar finally releases the next mainline game in the series.
Several Twitter users voice their concerns over the continual milking of GTA 5 and its community
Some Twitter users pointed out the absurdity of other gamers buying the same game over and over again with minimal updates. In this case, the user states that anybody who rebuys the same game shouldn't be able to complain about Rockstar Games milking GTA 5 since several years now.
It also leads to some assumptions that gamers complaining about Rockstar milking GTA 5 are the same ones who keep buying it. That's not always the case, but there is undoubtedly hypocrisy when it comes to any online social media platform.
The vocal groups between praising Rockstar Games and bashing it tend to alternate in terms of overall popularity, but gamers are always talking about it.
Similarly, some players mocked what they perceive as hypocrisy via a meme. It's more or less the same story as before, except under a more humorous context.
The $10 estimate is only for PS5 players (technically $9.99). Xbox Series X|S players must pay $19.99 to get GTA 5. Not to mention, the game's price will go up to $39.99 (for both systems) after June 14, 2022.
However, the main part of this tweet is that the port doesn't offer much except better graphics and 60 FPS. Both of those features are already available for the PC version of the game.
The game will still sell incredibly well, but that won't stop some players from disliking GTA 5's newest ports, costing money while barely offering anything new.
It's common to see various Twitter users complaining about GTA 5 not being available for free for players who already own the game. GTA Online is free for PS5 players in the first three months, but GTA 5 isn't.
Rockstar Games has only revealed that this port will have some graphical and performance improvements over its previous ports. Hence, some gamers aren't happy with this decision.
Not everybody is critiquing the game in a serious manner. In some cases, it's a playful jest similar to the previous memes. Otherwise, they echo largely the same sentiments that have been posted on Twitter for several years now regarding Rockstar milking the game.
Console versus PC wars is a tale that's well over a decade old now. That said, some PC players don't see the need to buy another port that offers nothing over what they currently have.
