Some gamers are unsurprisingly fed up with GTA 5 ports and the community for continuing to buy it

Not everybody is happy with Rockstar still milking GTA 5 for as long as they have. Many gamers had a problem with the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports back when they were first announced, so it's nothing new here. However, as the release date gets closer, some players are unsurprisingly vocal about their disdain toward the game once more.

Some gamers are satisfied with the low price and are happy to replay the game, but this article will focus more on the reactions of the more critical part of the fanbase. It's been a problem for several years now, and it doesn't seem like it will go away until Rockstar finally releases the next mainline game in the series.

Several Twitter users voice their concerns over the continual milking of GTA 5 and its community

Rockstar Games Community Posting L’s @Rockstarl_s If you’re a mf who bought GTA5 again, you lose the rights to complain that rockstar is milking the game. You mfs are the problem. If you’re a mf who bought GTA5 again, you lose the rights to complain that rockstar is milking the game. You mfs are the problem. https://t.co/BeAd5x3bga

Some Twitter users pointed out the absurdity of other gamers buying the same game over and over again with minimal updates. In this case, the user states that anybody who rebuys the same game shouldn't be able to complain about Rockstar Games milking GTA 5 since several years now.

SamRDR Alt @Sam_RDR2 absolute trash🤬!!!



Rockstar community now: "OMG Guys looks ore orders for GTA 5 is up 🥺 plz take my money rockstar🥰 " Rockstar community before: "i won't be buying that GTA 5 remaster for PS5absolute trash🤬!!! #SaveRedDeadOnline !!!"Rockstar community now: "OMG Guys looks ore orders for GTA 5 is up🥺 plz take my money rockstar🥰 Rockstar community before: "i won't be buying that GTA 5 remaster for PS5😡 absolute trash🤬!!! #SaveRedDeadOnline!!!"Rockstar community now: "OMG Guys looks ore orders for GTA 5 is up😲😳🥺 plz take my money rockstar🥰😍😏"

It also leads to some assumptions that gamers complaining about Rockstar milking GTA 5 are the same ones who keep buying it. That's not always the case, but there is undoubtedly hypocrisy when it comes to any online social media platform.

The vocal groups between praising Rockstar Games and bashing it tend to alternate in terms of overall popularity, but gamers are always talking about it.

Cade Onder @Cade_Onder @Yan2295 Rockstar fans buying GTA 5 again after yelling about how they’ve milked it for years @Yan2295 Rockstar fans buying GTA 5 again after yelling about how they’ve milked it for years https://t.co/MmtC7xDqfo

Similarly, some players mocked what they perceive as hypocrisy via a meme. It's more or less the same story as before, except under a more humorous context.

JayTanga @thicc_stick_boi Rockstar charging console dudes $10 just to play GTA 5 at 60fps in 2022. Rockstar charging console dudes $10 just to play GTA 5 at 60fps in 2022.

The $10 estimate is only for PS5 players (technically $9.99). Xbox Series X|S players must pay $19.99 to get GTA 5. Not to mention, the game's price will go up to $39.99 (for both systems) after June 14, 2022.

However, the main part of this tweet is that the port doesn't offer much except better graphics and 60 FPS. Both of those features are already available for the PC version of the game.

The game will still sell incredibly well, but that won't stop some players from disliking GTA 5's newest ports, costing money while barely offering anything new.

Strobed-Emperor Daveth ヅ @KingDaveth Rockstar Games not giving a free update for GTA 5 and Online has got to be the saltiest fucking thing I've ever heard lmao. They literally did it last time when the PC version came out. They want people to pay for something they already have. Rockstar Games not giving a free update for GTA 5 and Online has got to be the saltiest fucking thing I've ever heard lmao. They literally did it last time when the PC version came out. They want people to pay for something they already have.

It's common to see various Twitter users complaining about GTA 5 not being available for free for players who already own the game. GTA Online is free for PS5 players in the first three months, but GTA 5 isn't.

Rockstar Games has only revealed that this port will have some graphical and performance improvements over its previous ports. Hence, some gamers aren't happy with this decision.

Mohamed Enieb @its_menieb Rockstar Games is apparently charging for GTA V’s next-gen upgrade… Rockstar Games is apparently charging for GTA V’s next-gen upgrade… https://t.co/jnAqvzoB9D

Not everybody is critiquing the game in a serious manner. In some cases, it's a playful jest similar to the previous memes. Otherwise, they echo largely the same sentiments that have been posted on Twitter for several years now regarding Rockstar milking the game.

ᴊᴏsʜᴜᴀ 🚀 @JshKlsn Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Learn how to transfer Story Mode progress now, plus first details on GTA Online profile migration, pre-load timing, and more: Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15.Learn how to transfer Story Mode progress now, plus first details on GTA Online profile migration, pre-load timing, and more: rsg.ms/31e8df0 Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15.Learn how to transfer Story Mode progress now, plus first details on GTA Online profile migration, pre-load timing, and more: rsg.ms/31e8df0 https://t.co/fvmi1i9TcX Meanwhile my PC version cost me a 1 time purchase and still has better graphic settings. Maybe when the PS7 launches console gamers can enjoy GTA 5 with ultra graphics. After they buy it for the 5th time, of course. twitter.com/RockstarGames/… Meanwhile my PC version cost me a 1 time purchase and still has better graphic settings. Maybe when the PS7 launches console gamers can enjoy GTA 5 with ultra graphics. After they buy it for the 5th time, of course. twitter.com/RockstarGames/…

Console versus PC wars is a tale that's well over a decade old now. That said, some PC players don't see the need to buy another port that offers nothing over what they currently have.

