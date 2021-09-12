Fans are sick of GTA 5 and demand more from Rockstar 

Fans from all over the internet have expressed their outrage over Rockstar and its obsession with porting GTA 5 ad nauseam.

GTA 5 first came out on 17 September 2013. It's been nearly eight years since, and it's still the main single-player GTA game. Rockstar has chosen to port GTA 5 through three generations of consoles. Considering it's the only major GTA title in recent years, it's understandable why some fans are upset.

The community unanimously disliked the newest trailer for GTA 5 in the PlayStation Showcase 2021. Not only was GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition delayed, it also didn't showcase anything new. There is virtually no news on GTA 6 or the GTA trilogy remaster, either.

Fans are sick of GTA 5 being Rockstar's only focus

Even popular GTA 5 speedrunners are sick of seeing GTA 5 news. The YouTube video above is an excellent example of the widespread criticism hurled at the upcoming GTA 5 port.

Take-Two has aggressively taken down some fan mods in recent weeks. Hence, some fans already have a predisposition to dislike them. DarkViperAU has talked about how the newest version of GTA 5 is too vague. Terms like "and enhanced gameplay" aren't specific enough.

Unsurprisingly, the original video from the PlayStation Showcase 2021 event has received massive amounts of dislikes.

WOW ANOTHER GTA 5 RESKIN W SOME DLC I LOVE HOW CAPITALISM BREED INNOVATION ESP IN ART — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) September 9, 2021

I am glad Rockstar is finally making GTA 5 — cloud goblin (@ByYourLogic) September 9, 2021

It isn't just hardcore GTA 5 gamers who dislike what's going on with Rockstar. Some players are genuinely sick of seeing GTA 5, since it doesn't even remotely enhance the original experience.

Hence, there are several jokes about Rockstar "finally" deciding to make GTA 5. Any changes to the game are minimal for what will be another recycling of the original release.

At this rate GTA 7 will be realised before GTA 6 , almost 10 years since they released GTA5 pic.twitter.com/o2muGdVPZ1 — xrpadaxlm 🗯▫️ (@XRPadaxlm) September 9, 2021

Everyone hearing GTA music and it’s only a GTA 5 trailer instead of GTA 6 #PlayStationShowcase pic.twitter.com/rhLp1FR4TN — Josh (@JoshSz26) September 9, 2021

GTA 5 pulling up to every game show for the last 7 years like: #PlayStationShowcase pic.twitter.com/dEfbmqqWtp — Carlton Banks’ Burner Account (@banksburner25) September 9, 2021

Some Twitter users have decided to make several memes about the situation. Thousands of GTA fans like these types of tweets, so it's clearly resonating with some parts of the fanbase.

The memes poke fun at Rockstar for barely changing GTA 5 between the console generations. Likewise, it also consists of funny reactions that some players can relate to on a personal level.

Either way, the memes don't shed any positive light on Rockstar Games. The most common and popular tweets are slamming GTA 5 and Rockstar as a whole.

There’s no way rockstar released another trailer of GTA 5 😭😭 let the game rest pic.twitter.com/MlUqeNyndB — shbz (@shbzz) September 9, 2021

Elon Musk was right about Rockstar Games and GTA 5 pic.twitter.com/ie788dC9O5 — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) September 11, 2021

It's worth noting that some parts of the GTA fanbase have repeatedly accused Rockstar of milking GTA 5. Recent announcements have done little to change that perception.

These aren't cherry-picked tweets, either. It's genuinely difficult to see a popular tweet defending Rockstar Games and the recent GTA 5 fiasco.

Yesterday I said I put in over 3000 Hours on GTA 5 / Online…



That was just on Xbox One.



It was probably the same on 360.



Stopped playing regularly a few years ago because honestly, it’s boring now.



I used to get a few amazing GTA each gen, now… I get GTA 5 for 3 Generations pic.twitter.com/zWPytUCGyp — Jamie Moran (@JamieMoranUK) September 10, 2021

Difference between 2013 GTA 5 and 2021 enhanced and improved GTA 5: pic.twitter.com/G5syXUtCYx — Rhino (@TheeMockingjqy) September 9, 2021

All we want is GTA 6 not 10 years of upgraded GTA 5 — Loafer connoisseur (@Al_Laflare) September 10, 2021

Enough of GTA 5 bruh pic.twitter.com/H4gEwbBYnb — Demitoodrippy (@dripdemigod) September 9, 2021

Given that GTA 5 came out in 2013, it's not surprising that most players are sick of seeing the game. This statement is especially true when one realizes how much Rockstar has prioritized GTA 5 as the sole single-player experience for nearly a decade.

Some players have put thousands of hours into the game but are now bored of playing it. The initial trailers for the Expanded and Enhanced Edition have done little to appease them. Despite incessant demands for GTA updates and releases, Rockstar Games has continued to disappoint its playerbase.

