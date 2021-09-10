Is GTA 5 still worth playing in 2021?

GTA 5 is Rockstar's most successful video game of all time for a reason.

Even if some players feel like Rockstar has milked GTA 5 for nearly a decade, there is no denying that it's a fun game.

Games tend to sell well if they're fun to play. Given that GTA 5 is the most successful GTA release by a large margin, it's quite evident that some players love the game. It's the most modern title in the series, which gives it a notable advantage over other games in the franchise.

Why players should play GTA 5 in 2021

GTA 5 is one of the most iconic video games of the modern generation (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are two schools of thought to consider. The first one includes gamers who have already played GTA 5, and the second one consists of those that haven't. The answer will vary for the former category, while the second one is easy to answer.

Regardless of which category the reader might be in, it's vital to know that GTA 5 is a critically acclaimed game. It has an average Metacritic score of 97%, which is extremely impressive. It isn't just on par with some of the best GTA games in the series, but also legitimately higher-rated than most titles outside of the franchise.

What makes GTA 5 special?

GTA 5 looks great for a GTA game (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 has some of the most popular features in the franchise. It includes multiple protagonists, an insane amount of customization, and the sheer number of side activities can seem staggering at times. It also has the most extensive map in the entire series.

GTA 5 is also required to play GTA Online, although a standalone version of the latter will come out on 11 November 2021. Hence, many players bought the game to play GTA Online.

Recommending GTA 5 to those that already played the game

Some old fans might still enjoy playing GTA 5 in 2021 (Image via Rockstar Games)

It depends entirely on whether the player enjoyed GTA 5 before or not. If they stopped playing the game because they disliked its core mechanics, then they're unlikely to enjoy playing it in 2021.

However, if the player did enjoy the game, they may still like it in 2021. It's recommended to wait until the Expanded and Enhanced Edition comes out on 11 November 2021, as that will have brand new content.

Recommending GTA 5 to players who haven't played the game

GTA 5 is a memorable game from start to finish (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 is a massively popular title. It's one of the best-selling video games of all time. While successful video games have been panned in the past, GTA 5 isn't one of them. Hence, it's always advisable to check out GTA 5 if the player is looking for a new adventure.

It's a video game with a massive playerbase. This simple fact means that there are an absurd amount of mods that prolong the game's lifespan for some players. Not only that, but there are also hundreds of hours of content in GTA 5.

There aren't many titles like GTA 5, either. It's essentially a unique experience, even for a game that was released in 2013. It runs well, so anybody unsure about trying it out should at least watch some gameplay clips.

