What can GTA 5 players do after they beat the game?

Even if they finally beat the game, GTA 5 players still have plenty of content to get through.

GTA 5 players have completed the main story. After 69 action-packed missions, they deserve to rest easy. However, that doesn't mean the game is over as they can still perform a wide range of activities.

There is a reason the credit sequence is over 30 minutes. So many people worked on this game. As a result, that means there is a lot to do in GTA 5. Players can do anything from skydiving to running over Lost MC members. They just need to know where to look.

Here is what GTA 5 players can do after the beat the game

GTA 5 is a massive open world experience. It's the biggest map of the entire series. There is so much to do in Los Santos and Blaine County. These are just a few examples of what they can do.

Destroy everything in sight

Players finally have access to all the weapons and vehicles they need, and now is a good time to test them out. GTA 5 players can go on rampages to see how long they can survive. It can be a real challenge making it to the highest wanted level. Apart from that, law enforcement does not mess around.

Engage in sports

GTA 5 players always have activities at their disposal. There are so many sports they can partake in. Players can try their hand at stunt planes, shooting ranges, and offroad races, but it doesn't end there. Players can also go hunting or capture various criminals on bail bonds.

Find all the collectibles

Whether it's letter scraps or spaceship parts, there are hidden secrets everywhere. GTA 5 players can search the entire map to find these collectibles to reach 100% completion. It also gives them a reason to explore the map.

Invest in the stock market

GTA 5 players should only complete these missions after they finish the story. Lester wants to manipulate the stock market with several key deaths. Here, players should use their heist money to invest in stocks. This is an easy way to make several millions of dollars.

Buy properties

By this point in the game, GTA 5 players should have more than enough money to consider buying properties. Los Santos has several businesses to run. This can range from scrapyards to golf clubs. Of course, players need to save up their money for expensive properties.

The best way to make lots of money is through Lester's assassination missions. Otherwise, buying every property will be a difficult task. GTA 5 players should be up to the challenge if they want to prove themselves.

