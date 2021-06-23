5 cool missions from GTA 5

GTA 5 provides its players with an action-packed experience from start to finish, thanks to 5 notable missions which are simply awesome.

Given the Hollywood-inspired setting of Los Santos, several of the missions look like they're straight out of a movie. With high-paced combat sequences and nerve wracking survival conditions, these are some of the coolest missions in GTA history, (at least within the HD Era). It's certainly a blast to play through.

GTA 5 has its fair share of criticism, which is understandable. Some missions require a repetitive series of tasks, while others may offer little rewards.

However, there are certain missions which serve as highlights for the entire game. GTA players better get ready because the action doesn't stop.

Five cool missions in GTA 5

#5 - The Third Way

Franklin, Michael, and Trevor have to tie up loose ends and take out all their enemies at once. In the canon ending to GTA 5, all three protagonists must work together to eliminate potential threats.

It begins with an epic showdown between the GTA player and the combined forces of the FIB and Merryweather mercs.

There are constant perspective shifts between the protagonists, depending on the battle stage. It's an utterly chaotic mess, but it fully takes advantage of having three separate characters to control. This allows seamless action to flow throughout the entire shootout.

They decide to kill each other's enemies. Franklin blows up Wei Chang, Trevor snipes Steve Haines, and Michael beats Stretch to death.

They cap it off by humiliating Devon Weston and leaving him to die in a blown up car. GTA players can enjoy a beautiful view of the coastline shortly afterward.

#4 - The Big Score

The final heist mission in GTA 5 is a big one. Once the GTA player completes some prepwork beforehand, they can finally rob the Union Depository. Lester points out that criminal history will be made if they succeed in their attempt.

Whether GTA players prefer a subtle or obvious approach, they will have to deal with epic shootouts and long chase sequences. Either way, the player steals over two hundred million dollars in gold, having taken four tons of the material.

Depending on the approach, each protagonist can earn anywhere from 35 million to 41 million dollars. The highest maximum value relies on experienced heist members who can survive the ordeal.

It's quite a rewarding experience for the penultimate mission of GTA 5.

#3 - The Wrap Up

The Wrap Up begins with a tense standoff between Michael, the FIB and IAA agents, and mercenaries of Merryweather security. It's arguably the single biggest gunfight in GTA history, given the number of bodies involved in this free-for-all. It's literally every man for himself out here.

Attack helicopters will swarm the area, as they are a constant menace with heavy firepower. Players can either avoid them entirely or stand their ground and shoot them down in a blaze of glory. It's quite the sight to see.

Luckily for Michael, Trevor is around to provide support. Given the animosity between them at the time, Trevor doesn't want anybody else to kill Michael but himself. Perhaps deep down, he never wanted to in the first place.

#2 - Lamar Down

Franklin teamed up with Michael and Trevor to reluctantly save Lamar Davis from the Ballas, who kidnapped him in a dispute. All-out gang warfare is the inevitable result, so the GTA player must infiltrate the compound with a direct assault. Teamwork allows them to prevail against the Ballas army.

The entire shootout takes place in a dusty sawmill out in the middle of the woods. It's an interesting location, given the countryside is rarely visited during the main storyline missions.

Rockstar Games took advantage of the set piece by providing Franklin and others with plenty of cover.

#1 - Grass Roots

Grass Roots is a series of side missions by political activist Barry, who wants to legalize his version of weed. Barry offers each GTA 5 protagonist a free sample of his product.

While habitual user Franklin is unimpressed with the quality, both Michael and Trevor start to hallucinate about aliens and clowns respectively.

Both Michael and Trevor must engage in a shootout with their biggest fears, complete with a thematic backdrop and music. It's quite an unusual scene in the GTA series when the player character has to fend off the likes of extraterrestrials and entertainers. It's one of the funnier missions in the game.

Since Franklin doesn't receive any drug-induced visions, he simply has to find secret weed stashes all over Los Santos. Franklin's mission strain required 100% completion, which makes it imperative for completionists.

At the very least, players should also check out Michael and Trevor's section.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul