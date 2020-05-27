GTA 5: Single Player Heists

Get ready for GTA 5 heists. Image: Pinterest

All the GTA 5 players would have known by now that heists are an important part of the game.

There are five single-player heists and these are planned by Lester Crest. Depending on the heist, the players get to choose the approach they want to undertake. No matter what the approach is, the objective of the heist remains more or less the same.

5 Single Player Heists in GTA 5:

#1: The Jewel Store Job

The Jewel Store Job. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom

This is the first heist that two of the main protagonists, Michael De Santos and Franklin Clinton, have to undertake in GTA 5.

Here, Michael and Franklin go to the Vangelico Jewel Store and steal jewels worth $3,300,000.

The main objective is to follow your crew back to safety and take out the police cars chasing you. The players can opt for either the Smart approach or the Loud approach.

#2: The Merryweather Heist

The Merryweather Heist. Image: YouTube

Right after the Jewel Store Job heist comes the Merryweather heist.

Here the three main protagonists of GTA 5 - Michael De Santos, Trevor Philips and Franklin Clinton are parts of the heist. There are two approaches in this heist, namely, Freighter and Offshore.

If you have chosen the Offshore route, you need to steal a submarine and take it to retrieve a device underwater. The device can then be brought on the shore using a helicopter. In case of the Freighter approach, you need to find the device in the destroyed ship.

#3: The Paleto Score

The Paleto Score. Image: Gurugamer.com

It is the third heist mission in GTA 5. All three of the main protagonists work together to complete it.

There is a preparation mission called 'Military Hardware' where Michael and Franklin steal a military convoy in the Grand Senora Desert. The mission of this heist is to steal money from the bank and escape in a train.

In the process you need to kill chasing cops and take out the helicopter along with holding off the military. You are sure to lose money every time when any member of your crew is shot in the back.

#4: The Bureau Raid

The Bureau Raid. Image: YouTube

Michael De Santos and Franklin Clinton execute the fourth heist mission in GTA 5.

This heist involves breaking into the FIB building and hacking into their system to steal data. There are again two approaches in this heist, namely, Covert and Roof.

Players can choose the appropriate mission according to their preference. The FIB raid determines if there is any need to shift to a new base of operation.

#5: The Big Score

The Big Score. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom

This GTA 5 heist is also accomplished by the game's three main protagonists.

The objective is to ensure that Michael, Franklin and Trevor get over $41 million each. Here, there are two approaches as well, namely, the Subtle approach and the Obvious approach.

In the Subtle approach, you ask for the gold by threatening and holding hostages and then you escape after getting the gold. In case of the Obvious approach, you break into the vault, steal the gold and fly away to safety in a helicopter.