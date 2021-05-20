It would be awesome if GTA 6's map included Los Santos, Vice City, and Liberty City.

"Should" and "will" are two very different words when it comes to discussions like this one. For "Will GTA 6's map combine...", the answer is unknown (but highly improbable nonetheless). Instead, this article focuses on the creative aspect of having these three great maps in a single game like GTA 6.

It's all theoretical crafting and pure conjecture of what a conglomeration of these three noteworthy maps would look like. It's a topic commonly associated with many GTA fans, as it would seem like the ultimate GTA game to have these great cities in one game. San Fierro and Las Venturas would also be interesting to add to this discussion, but this article will focus solely on the three cities mentioned in the title.

Should GTA 6’s map combine Los Santos, Vice City, and Liberty City?

It would be quite the interesting map if this was the case (Image via Chaos (YouTube))

From a creative standpoint, having multiple massive cities to explore would be a dream come true for most gamers. Just a singular city is exciting to explore, so having three distinctly different cities would be breathtaking. It's incredibly unlikely to happen in GTA 6, but that hasn't stopped fans from discussing the topic at hand before.

The main joy GTA fans have with the idea is that each of these locations has some nostalgic value to them. Whether it's Vice City's coastal vibes or Liberty City's gritty atmosphere, the past GTA cities are all remembered for one reason or another.

The current GTA 6 map

A leaked image about GTA 6's map; it could be fake (Image via Imgur)

As the current GTA 6 map is presently unconfirmed, there is no telling what the official city of GTA 6 is going to be. There are a lot of leaks discussing the possibility of Vice City returning as the main location, but the idea of combining some aspects of the other cities is an entertaining thought.

A realistic approach to combining these three cities

Most leaks have to do with Vice City, so fans might get at least one of these three cities in GTA 6 (Image via Prostomob)

Having Los Santos, Vice City, and Liberty City all in one game is too good to be true. However, combining the best aspects of every city is a more realistic approach to what could be the next location in GTA 6. Even if that next location is Vice City in name, that doesn't mean that it can't borrow some inspiration from the other two cities somewhere.

Part of the charm of these three cities is the characters and atmosphere. Even if it's predominantly one city (like Vice City) over the others, that doesn't mean that GTA 6 wouldn't be able to have places the player could visit that are obviously influenced by the two aforementioned cities.

The fans' approach to combining all three cities

GTA fans want GTA 6 to do what several mods have done with the three main cities (Image via Dideo)

Having every major GTA city in a single game like GTA 6 would be a dream come true for many GTA fans. It would be like a hypothetical Pokemon that allowed players to collect every single Pokemon. Even if it's too good to be true, it's something fans have been asking for year after year.

It would make GTA 6 feel like the ultimate GTA game, in the same way that Super Smash Bros Ultimate feels like the definitive Smash Bros game for casual fans. That game has every Smash Bros fighter, which appeases many different fanbases.

Other things to consider

It's not known what the official location is going to be in GTA 6 (Image via GTA6info.com)

Assuming Rockstar did take into consideration what GTA fans want regarding including these three cities into GTA 6, there are some things to consider. For starters, it will take even longer for the game to come out. It doesn't take much video game development knowledge to know that a bigger game world takes more resources to develop.

Given that GTA 6 already feels like it's taking ages to be developed, making it take longer to appease fans could be an ill-advised move. GTA 6 will likely sell insanely well, regardless of the cities players can explore. Hence, there is no need for Rockstar to actually include all of these beloved locations.

Fitting all of the cities together would be a daunting task for Rockstar (Image via GTA V Reddit)

The only reason Rockstar would want to include all three cities is for creative purposes. Having Liberty City, Los Santos, and Vice City all in one game would feel epic, and it could make the game feel more "must-have."

That would make the question of whether or not making a game like GTA 6 more creative is worth the effort of setting back the game's release date. For some fans, the answer is no, they just want to play GTA 6 as soon as possible. For others, they can wait as many years as they'd like, just as long as they know that GTA 6 is being worked on.

Inevitable mods for GTA 6

GTA San Andreas already has a few mods that make it a reality (Image via arhivach.net)

When GTA 6 is eventually released, it will inevitably have a modding community dedicated to making several noteworthy mods for the game. Past GTA titles like GTA San Andreas and GTA 5 have had several map mods (some of which combine several cities like Los Santos, Vice City, and Liberty City together).

Hence, fans will likely get what they want no matter what; it's strictly a matter of whether or not it's from an official source like Rockstar and when they'll get it (so they wouldn't have to wait for modders to do it).