Top 5 Pokemon cards that streamers have opened on live stream

Pulling Pokemon cards live on stream is the latest phenomenon in Pokemon card collecting.

The popularity of Pokemon cards is rising once again and everyone is getting in on the fun. Some of the most popular streamers and YouTubers are spending thousands to open packs.

A lot of streams end up with good pulls or as busts. There are a handful, however, that are insanely lucky. The viewers get to witness the streamer pulling an incredibly rare and valuable Pokemon card.

Top 5 Pokemon cards that streamers have opened on stream

#5 - XY Evolutions Holo Charizard

Daniel "aDrive" Clap is one of the most prominent Pokemon game streamers on Twitch. Recently, he competed in a pack battle with Daniel "DanTDM" Middleton. A pack battle is when they open the same type of pack and gather points depending on the rarity of the card. aDrive ended up pulling a holographic Charizard from XY Evolutions that can be worth upwards of $5000.

#4 - Dark Charizard

Félix "xQc" Lengyel has also gotten in on the Pokemon craze. In a stream, he opened thousands of dollars worth of Pokemon card packs. He also pulled thousands of dollars with of Pokemon cards. The Dark Charizard from the Team Rocket set is an amazing card and a wonderful pull. It isn't the most valuable of cards, but it is super cool to see.

#3 - Holographic Snorlax

A lot of streamers have done a thing called a Break, where they break open a booster box and open the packs. They invite other streamers to purchase packs in which the contents will be sent to them after the pulls are made. Charles "moistcr1tikal" White Jr. was watching along while his purchased pack was being opened. The final card was none other than a holographic Snorlax.

#2 - Holographic Lugia

Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo is another huge steamer joining in on the Pokemon fun. Last pack magic was certainly a thing during this opening. Mizkif was searching for one card and one card only. The holographic Lugia from Neo Genesis is the Charizard of that set. Mizkif finally pulled it and was anything but speechless.

#1 - Logan Paul's Charizard

Logan Paul brought many eyes to the hobby of opening and collecting Pokemon Cards. He spent an incredible amount of money on the cards and opened them live on stream with over 300,000 viewers. The holographic Charizard appeared and the entire studio he was in went nuts. Charizard is the holy grail of Pokemon cards and this was an incredible pull.