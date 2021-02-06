The Pokemon Trading Card Game has recently become more than just a battle, as collectors are buying and selling like never before.

The popularity of Pokemon cards is back on the rise. Older and newer cards are finding value that hasn't been seen in years with the franchise.

There are Pokemon that have value and rarity far above others when their cards are pulled. These cards are just worth more simply because of the creature on it.

Top 5 best Pokemon to open from packs

#5 - Lugia

Image via The Pokemon Company

Lugia from Neo Genesis is a holographic Pokemon treasure. That might be the most valuable, but it is certainly not the only one. A card with Lugia on it is sure to be worth something. The Legendary has been given a game cover, a movie feature, and plenty of appearances throughout the anime.

Advertisement

#4 - Blastoise

Image via The Pokemon Company

Blastoise cards are all pretty valuable. A first edition holographic Blastoise isn't quite as rare as a Charizard, but it is still an incredible pull. From team up cards to GX cards, Blastoise is a great Pokemon to pull. No matter what type of card it is, if Blastoise is on it, it will be worth something.

#3 - Mewtwo

Image via The Pokemon Company

Mewtwo is the most powerful Pokemon of all time. It is a bit ironic that it was cloned from Mew and man-made. Regardless of that, finding a Mewtwo Pokemon card gives fans plenty to scream about in excitement. From a first edition holographic to promo cards, Mewtwo is an awesome find.

Advertisement

#2 - Pikachu

Image via JAB Games

The first edition Pikachu card, non-holographic, is still worth a decent amount of money. Lately, Pikachu has been seen in more and more sets. The Rainbow Rare Pikachu VMAX card from Vivid Voltage is just the more recent example of Pikachu's popularity and value. Just about any Pikachu card is worth the search.

#1 - Charizard

Image via The Pokemon Company

Charizard has the most cards with high value among any Pokemon. The earlier versions of Charizard are worth thousands, if not hundreds of thousands. Even more recent prints are the most valuable of their respective sets. Charizard is unstoppable. Pulling any Charizard card should entail putting it in a sleeve immediately.