New GTA 6 map “leak” surfaces on the internet

Every day, GTA fans wake up with the hope that perhaps today could be the day when Rockstar finally breaks radio silence on the fabled "GTA 6." Yet the weeks pass on, and players are left grasping at straws at any semblance of a leak or job listing that suggests some kind of development on that front.

The birthplace of rumors and leaks on the internet, 4chan, has always led the charge on giving players some sort of hope for future titles. While occasionally some leaks have managed to hit the mark (Red Dead Redemption 2), much of everything on the site deemed a leak should be taken with a grain of salt.

True to form, another new GTA 6 map leak has popped up on 4chan, uploaded by anonymous users. What seems to be interesting is that the new images line up quite consistently with previously leaked images.

GTA 6 map leak on 4chan

Image via Imgur

The map of a GTA game is of the utmost importance and forms the core value of the game and its world. Speculation has ranged from Vice City to a Southern-American location, and none have yet been confirmed first-hand by Rockstar Games.

While it is thoroughly unlikely that Rockstar will ever comment on the validity of these leaks, they still make for good conversation and internet fodder. The new map "leak" details a newer part of the map from the one seen in previous leaks, with a similar blue-tinted background.

The shape of the map seems to be quite consistent with previously leaked images, which leads fans to deduce that the source of the leaks is singular. GTA 6 hasn't yet been confirmed in development, although whispers and rumors of the game being worked on under the working title "Project Americas" were quite rampant.

With both GTA 5 and GTA Online showing no signs of slowing down, it will be interesting to see how Rockstar chooses to play this one out. Chances are, the game is likely years in the distance, with Rockstar's current focus on the next-gen version of GTA 5, as well as supporting GTA Online.