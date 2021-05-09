Is the Deluxo still worth its massive price tag in GTA Online?

One of the most prevalent issues in most online multiplayer games that receive continuous updates, like GTA Online, is powercreep. This is essentially when older items in the game (weapons and vehicles, in the case of GTA Online) are massively outclassed by newer ones.

It results in older weapons and vehicles being rendered obsolete, which can be detrimental to the overall game experience. The Deluxo was one of the best vehicles in GTA Online, given it was able to soar across the skies and allow for faster travel across the map.

Over time, with the introduction of vehicles like the Oppressor MKII, the Deluxo has arguably been dipping in popularity. Even though it is still a great vehicle, in theory, is it still a worthy investment for new players in GTA Online?

How does the Deluxo compare to its contemporaries in GTA Online in 2021?

Alternatives to the Deluxo (Price $4,721,500 / $3,550,000)

#1 - Oppressor MKII

Price: $3,890,250 / $2,925,000 (Trade Price)

Arguably the most powerful vehicle in the game, the Oppressor MKII is a solid million cheaper than the Deluxo, which should raise obvious question marks as to how the Deluxo's price tag can be remotely justified.

The Oppressor MKII can go toe-to-toe with the Deluxo on virtually every category, except for armor, as the bike can leave the player quite exposed to all sorts of dangers.

While the Deluxo is fast and has decent armor, it can't even begin to compete with the Oppressor MKII, but to its credit, few vehicles can in GTA Online.

#2 - Buzzard Attack Chopper

Price: $1,750,000

Purely in terms of utility, the Buzzard absolutely wipes the floor with the Deluxo since it is both cheaper and arguably far more useful and accessible. As CEO/VIP, players can call a Buzzard to their location instantly should they already own one, which is priceless.

VIP/CEO work and other businesses become easy money for the player in GTA Online. While the Deluxo arguably is ideal for much of those same activities, it isn't nearly as fast and maneuverable as the Buzzard.

Conclusion

When it comes down to pricing vs utility, the Deluxo has very little reason to be this expensive in GTA Online. The truth is, it is purely a vanity purchase and not exactly what players should be gunning for as their endgame vehicle.

Their money would be much better used in either of the two alternatives mentioned as they are far cheaper and way more helpful.