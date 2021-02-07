Among Us comes to Nintendo Switch via a new Smash Bros mod

Among Us characters can now be a part of the Super Smash Bros. Brawl roster after ImpostorSSB released a new mod for the Nintendo Switch game.

Ever since Among Us' rise in 2020, the video game community has adored the cute character designs in the game. The social deduction game has also managed to amass massive viewership numbers on all major streaming platforms.

Among Us was made available for players on the Nintendo Switch in December 2020. Thanks to modder ImpostorSSB, Among Us will now have an additional reference point in the Nintendo Switch universe.

Super Smash Bros. Brawl has been one of the most popular titles on the Nintendo Switch. With an Among Us reference being added to the game, fans will want to install the mod at the earliest.

Smash Bros. Brawl mod adds in characters from Among Us https://t.co/WebqOyByLa pic.twitter.com/6h5MtuMmjM — GoNintendoTweet (@GoNintendoTweet) February 6, 2021

Among Us in Super Smash Bros. Brawl on the Nintendo Switch

To install the Among Us mod for Super Smash Bros. Brawl on the Nintendo Switch, players need to go through a series of steps.

Before getting started with the entire process, players need to ensure that they have already downloaded and saved the mod file. Players can download the mod file here.

Once the download has finished, players will need to hack into their console. The modder provided a detailed explanation of the entire process. Players can have a look at it here.

After following these steps, players can pick an impostor for a round of Super Smash Bros. Brawl. The mod impostor is identical to the one in Among Us.

The new mod from ImpostorSSB will certainly be a fan favorite within the Smash Bros community. The mod impostor has special attacks like the one used on crewmates along with a card swipe attack.

With reports suggesting a drop in Among Us' popularity, this new mod for Super Smash Bros. Brawl on the Nintendo Switch will be a welcome reprieve for InnerSloth studios.