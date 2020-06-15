All Weed Stash locations in GTA 5

GTA 5 has a whole range of side missions, and completing the game 100 percent can take up to 79 hours.

One such set of side missions are the 'Grass Roots' missions available to all three characters in the game..

GTA 5 was Rockstar Games' most ambitious title at the time of its release. They put in the work needed to produce a quality AAA title that gave players enough value for their money.

There are very few publishers like Rockstar who gives each title the kind of attention it deserves in development. Taking as many as three years to develop a title, there was a 5-year gap between the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5.

This shows the kind of attention to detail Rockstar gives to every one of their titles, and their games are all the better for it. 2013's GTA 5 was no exception. It had a vast, sprawling open-world with plenty of things to do, and this time with three different characters.

Each character has their own set of side missions that you can do, which means additional hours of fabulous GTA 5 game-play. One series of side missions that all three characters, but specifically Franklin, can do is the 'Grass Roots' side quest in GTA 5.

GTA 5 Grass Roots-Franklin, All Weed Stash Locations:

Both Michael and Trevor can run into Barry to start the 'Grass Roots' mission in GTA 5. But the substance is too strong for them. After ingesting it, Michael and Trevor have intense hallucinations that you must power through.

However, Franklin's tolerance is stronger, and he can get by smoking the substance without any issue. Barry then calls Franklin to pick up weed stashes from two different locations in Los Santos and bring it to him.

Location 1: Marietta Heights, The Truck

Location 1 involves stealing a truck and bringing it to Barry. This sounds simple enough, but the cops are on you as soon as you grab the truck.

Shake off the cops by hiding in alleys and then proceed to Barry's location.

Location 2: La Puerta, The Drag

The cops will not be on to you at the second location. But instead, you will have to tow the car instead of driving it.

After getting in the nearby Tow Truck, tow the car over to Barry's location to complete the mission.