Top 5 Lamar Davis moments from GTA 5

Lamar Davis is a legend in GTA 5.

Some characters are annoying; others are a goldmine whenever they speak. In Lamar's case, he's the latter for most players. He is Franklin's friend, so he plays a crucial role in the game's beginning when the player steps into Franklin's shoes.

Naturally, he continues his entertaining escapades towards the end of the game, albeit in a minor role (as Trevor and Michael become more prominent).

Readers should note that these five moments only include the base game of GTA 5. Lamar has some good moments in GTA Online, but this list won't include those as the focus is solely on Lamar's scenes in GTA 5.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.

Best five Lamar Davis moments in GTA 5

#5 - Shooting a random Vagos member

Image via IGN

Considering Lamar Davis tends to be on the more comedic side for characterization, it is refreshing to see him get the jump on a random Vagos member during the mission "Repossession."

It is his only canon kill, so it is a noteworthy moment in GTA 5.

#4 - Complaining about not getting "Employee of the Month"

Image via PS3GamerSyKe (YouTube)

"Employee of the Month" is hardly an accomplishment, but it's a fairly big deal to Lamar in the mission "Repossession."

He loves to win, and losing to Franklin in this trivial matter sets Lamar up on a humorous rant regarding how he wants to see his name next to "Winner" and how he wants a retrial.

#3 - Franklin saving Lamar

Image via Ilya Sokolov (YouTube)

It's always touching seeing friends stick up for one another, and it's no different than in the mission "Lamar Down" in GTA 5. Although Franklin was reluctant to help Lamar at first, what matters is that he saves him and gives Lamar $50 in hopes that he'll find a job outside of gangbanging.

It's pretty sweet seeing the Lifeinvader posts from Tanisha and Lamar thanking Franklin for what he's done.

#2 - Lamar's terrible plan to ransom the Ballas

Image via IGN

Trying to do a ransom for $40,000 isn't anything too uncommon in the world of GTA. However, Lamar's attempt to do so in GTA 5 is laughably bad.

The mission "Chop" is a great way to introduce the dog of the same name, but Lamar's criminal masterplan isn't as grand. He reveals his voice, appearance, car, and phone number to D and the Ballas, which would make his ransom attempt also easily traceable to the cops.

#1 - Roasting Franklin's "Yee-Yee Ass Haircut"

Image via Know Your Meme

"Ah, n***a, don't hate me 'cause I'm beautiful n***a. Maybe if you got rid of that old yee-yee ass haircut, you got you'd get some bitches on your dick.

The above quote has been memed plenty enough throughout several GTA communities that it doesn't need much of an introduction. For those unaware, Lamar roasts Franklin about his "yee-yee a** haircut" during the first mission in GTA 5, "Franklin and Lamar."

Its memetic status already heralds it as one of Lamar Davis's most memorable moments in GTA 5, so it is just a bonus for it to happen at the start of the game.