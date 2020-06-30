Lamar in GTA 5: Voice actor, character details, and trivia

Lamar Davis is a major supporting character in GTA V and is one of the most hilarious characters in the franchise ever.

He is voiced by the popular rapper, actor and comedian Slink Johnson, known for his lead role in 'Black Jesus'.

Lamar Davis instantly makes an impression as soon as he appears on the screen. The hilarious and witty Lamar is a character you can't help but love and always wait around for him to make an appearance again.

Lamar is the childhood friend of one of the protagonists, Franklin Clinton, and is a major supporting character in GTA V. He is a former gang member of the CGF along with Franklin, but the pair choose to leave the gang and start Forum Gangsters.

However, their new criminal venture doesn't pan out very well, as Lamar gets the pair into trouble with the Ballas, police, and just about everyone who's dangerous in Los Santos.

Lamar Davis in GTA 5: All you need to know

Slink Johnson, the voice for Lamar in GTA V

Despite not having much screen time in GTA 5's Story Mode, Lamar excels at making an impression almost instantly as one of the funniest characters in any GTA game.

You can call Lamar to 'Hang Out' with him while Freeroaming as Franklin and Trevor. He is played by Gerald 'Slink' Johnson, an American rapper, actor and comedian best known for his lead role in the black comedy sitcom Black Jesus.

Lamar Davis is not only one of the funniest characters in the game, but is also perhaps one with the most amount of wit in the game.

Lamar in GTA 5, unlike Franklin, does not have ambitions beyond the 'hood', and would much rather stick to the life that he knows. This is in stark contrast with his best friend who is looking for a way out of the gang violence that he has been surrounded by all his life.

Trivia:

Lamar's character is similar to Ryder from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Both chastise their best friend for straying from their gang-banging roots; and both are hotheaded, tending to shoot first and ask questions second; however, unlike Ryder, Lamar remains loyal to Franklin.

In 'Repossession', Lamar claims that he is part Apache.

During cutscenes, Lamar is noticeably taller than Franklin, however, during gameplay the two are shown to be the same height. Franklin, during the mission Lamar Down, can call Lamar the "tall dude" while looking to rescue him.

