Redditor recreates GTA 5 legendary "Lamar roast Franklin" meme in Fortnite with Midas

Midas rides the pony away from Franklin in Fortnite's version.

Everyone remembers this iconic scene from Grand Theft Auto. Directly after doing the first repo, Franklin and Lamar part ways after Lamar roasts Franklin.

This is the first time one of these videos has presented, "New task, get rid of yo yee yee ass haircut," and it is hilarious.

The entire video speaks true to Fortnite. It has the well known Midas as well as a silly dance after, instead of the walk-away Lamar is known for. Ride The Pony is a good emote to use in this situation.

When a player is confident enough as they are being shot at, it is a good Fortnite emote to make enemy players mad. It is a move to be done when players want to mock other players and is a good replacement for Lamar's middle finger.

On the other hand, these Reddit comments are even better than the video.

Fortnite is the most recent in a wave of games to recreate this iconic scene.

We've seen Harry Potter, Kiryu from Yakuza and even Joker recreate this scene. The highest quality and most well done was Joker's. The best part is the "Nigma" line, as in "Enigma," - the Riddler's real name.

This trend goes back and forth, rising with new games and new ways to see it play out. The voice actors themselves have hopped aboard this trend. With Fortnite now coming into the picture as well, its popularity is going to skyrocket even further.

It would be nice to see Rockstar reference this trend in GTA 6, which was recently rumored to be in the middle of development by the company. That is still another year to go and the trend might die by then, but it would be nice to see a nod to this meme.

Kiryu roasts Franklin pic.twitter.com/6daTYxaWQX — Briggs Delgado (@BriggsDelgado) January 8, 2021

Hopefully, this trend does not finish before we can see a version that beats the two presented here. It could be Among Us, Mass Effect, or if all works out as planned GTA 6.

