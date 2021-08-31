5 fastest police vehicles in GTA 5

GTA 5 has some high-speed police vehicles since cops are tasked with catching unruly criminals.

GTA 5 players have two significant threats to worry about. They not only have to watch out for criminals but also for law enforcement. Even if they try to run away, the police will be right behind them.

Police vehicles in GTA 5 often boast incredible top speeds. These stats were compiled by Broughy1322, and the top speeds were accurately tested within the game itself. For some reason, not all of them are available on GTA Online.

Five quickest GTA 5 police vehicles

5) Police Cruiser (102.75 mph)

Here is one of three police cruisers in GTA 5. This one is based on the Stanier vehicle, which originated in GTA 4. For the sake of classification, it will simply be referred to as a Police Cruiser.

Compared to its Interceptor counterpart, this vehicle offers more durability. However, it is slightly on the slower side. With good traction and suspension, GTA 5 players can pursue their enemies without issue.

They are relatively decent vehicles in vigilante missions. However, users need to rely on their weaponry to make good use of it. It's the slowest of the police cruiser variants, but not by much.

4) FIB Buffalo (105.75 mph)

If GTA 5 gamers are too dangerous to be dealt with, it's time to send in the FIB. These federal agents will pursue players to the ends of the earth. More often than not, they will drive a variant of the Buffalo.

The supercharged vehicle has a good top speed but can be prone to oversteering. Nonetheless, the FIB Buffalo makes up for it in sheer durability. It will take multiple hits from gunfire and vehicular collisions. It also has good handling for tight, narrow turns.

Buffalo variants tend to be among the fastest emergency cars.

When dealing with rocky terrain, the FIB Buffalo is a good choice for smooth driving. It can handle itself in high-impact situations.

For this reason, aggressive FIB drivers use this vehicle. They will often crash into GTA 5 players.

3) Police Cruiser Buffalo (107.50 mph)

This is yet another Buffalo version of a police vehicle. It's more durable than its GTA 4 counterpart, which lends well to high-speed chases. This cruiser is only slightly faster than the FIB variation. It's notably difficult to find under normal conditions. Players would have to come across it during a police chase.

The main issue is the front axle. It will bend more easily than other vehicles of its class. Despite this flaw, it does provide some usage. With acceptable top speed and acceleration, there will be no trouble catching up to perpetrators.

GTA 5 players always need to watch out for these vehicles. The police will often try to perform a pit maneuver. By doing so, they will cause gamers to lose control of their car. This police cruiser is the perfect vehicle to try out this technique.

2) Police Cruiser Interceptor (109.25 mph)

There are several variants of the police cruiser in GTA 5. To avoid confusion, most users refer to this vehicle as the Interceptor. It is the most commonly used in police chases. It's barely the second-fastest emergency vehicle, only slightly above the other cruisers.

GTA 5 players can find these police cruisers at stations. Due to its acceleration, it will reach top speeds in no time. The Interceptor has good handling, which helps with sharp turns. Gamers also have a firmer grip at the wheel.

The main issue is low durability. This bodes well for GTA 5 players since they can easily blow up these vehicles. Interceptor variants are also prone to crashing. Due to weight distribution, it can flip over while in midair.

1) Police Maverick (144 mph)

Police Mavericks have been a mainstay in the series for a very long time. Anytime players get over three wanted levels, they will be in hot pursuit. Police Mavericks in GTA 5 have an astonishing top speed of 144 miles per hour. This makes them much faster than other emergency vehicles.

These police helicopters aren't the best in their class. However, they are a reliable means of air travel. It lacks protective armor, which means it will go down in a few hits. Players should also be careful not to crash into buildings. Los Santos has plenty of them in that regard.

Likewise, users can take advantage of their lack of defense. Front drivers are exposed by the open cockpits, making them prime targets for snipers. Less accurate players can also use the rocket launcher.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer