Why GTA 4 players love Roman Bellic despite his flaws

Roman Bellic may have several faults, but some GTA 4 players tend to overlook them.

Bowling memes aside, Roman does have his fair share of detractors. He did put Niko in a lot of trouble in GTA 4, especially with his gambling addictions. Regardless, he isn't without admirable character traits. He brings color to an otherwise dark game.

At the end of GTA 4, players are given a choice that will result in the death of either Roman or Katie McReary, Niko's girlfriend. The vast majority of players seem to prefer letting Roman live. Most comments on YouTube videos indicate it was an easy choice to make.

Why Roman Bellic retains popularity with GTA 4 players

It needs to be stated - Roman is not a perfect character. He is a gambling addict with severe money issues. His constant phone calls to the player will pester them to no end.

Despite his flaws, a good number of GTA 4 players see past them. At his heart, Roman tries to look at the greener side of the grass. Due to external factors like time, one can argue he is more liked now than he was back then.

GTA 4 players long for the "good old days"

GTA 4 brought gritty realism to the series, with a story-driven dynamic to the overall drama. However, the fanbase was divided on which direction the series should go. GTA 5 and its online counterpart have significantly reduced attempts at realism. Instead, it is off-the-wall with more arcade-style action.

This is especially true with GTA Online. Now, players use flying motorbikes, explosive sniper rifles, and ridiculous paint jobs for their vehicles. While the game is immensely popular, old-school fans may feel like it's too much.

The reason this ties back to Roman is because of rose-tinted glasses. Nostalgic GTA 4 players miss what they consider the glory days. It's not a universally shared opinion, but these players often prefer the down-to-earth approach of GTA 4. Roman is but a representation of this feeling.

Roman's phone calls are tame by comparison to GTA Online

Rockstar Games somehow managed to outdo Roman in regards to phone calls. For several years now, GTA Online players have been flooded with texts and calls. Whether it's Lester, Paige, or Agent 14, these messages disrupt the player experience. Roman isn't nearly as annoying.

GTA Online also hosts annoying characters like KDJ and Sessanta, who constantly belittle the player. It doesn't make what Roman does any better, but players vastly prefer this poison over the others. He is no longer the most bothersome character in the series.

Besides, all the GTA 4 players have to do is accept the invite and cancel it afterward. There will be no repercussions.

Niko Bellic is given lighter moments with his cousin

Despite the dark story, Roman provides much-needed comic relief. His interactions with Niko are the highlights of the entire game. More often than not, Roman lightens up the mood whenever he talks to Niko.

Roman is also the reason why Niko is a hitman with heart. Throughout GTA 4, Niko will do everything to protect his family. Vladimir Glebov and Dimitri Rascalov find out the hard way when they try to hurt Roman. Niko may be cold-blooded, but he does warm up with his cousin.

Roman is a fun guy to hang around with

Whether he is drunk or desperately trying to hit on women, Roman is never a boring guy. Hanging out with him is a rather lively experience. While he is slightly over-the-top in his mannerisms, Roman never lets a good time go to waste.

Players will also hear insightful conversations between the cousins. They often discuss their vision of the American Dream and whether or not it's truly attainable. Unlike Sweet with CJ or Michael and his wife, Roman is always supportive of his family. For GTA 4 players, this is refreshing to see.

In the end, Roman is content with himself

Roman Bellic worked hard to get everything he wanted in life. He started with nothing but spare change in his pocket. In the span of several years, he managed to run a cab depot. While he doesn't have a high standard of living, Roman still took nothing and made it into something.

By the end of GTA 4 (if the player chooses the Revenge ending), Roman can start a new life with his beautiful wife. He endured every single hardship in his life and overcame them.

