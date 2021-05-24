Which is the fastest off-road vehicle in GTA Online as of 2021?

Every now and then, GTA Online players will find themselves running away from cops in the game. It is in times like these that players wish they had brought a vehicle more rugged than a shiny new sports car that has zero traction going down mountains.

This is where off-road vehicles come in. These vehicles essentially open up an entirely new section of the map for players to utilize.

Heist setups in GTA Online can get pretty sticky as most activities will give the player a Wanted Level. With Lester not being able to assist, players will have to rely on their off-road talent to throw the cops off their tail. In order to do that, the vehicles mentioned in this article might help.

Beat the 5-0 with off-road talent in GTA Online

Nagasaki BF400

Top Speed: 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h)

(Credits: GTA Base)

When it comes to sheer speed and acceleration, there are not many vehicles that can stack up well against the BF400.

A master of all things rugged, the BF400 will allow players to traverse the most punishing terrain in GTA Online with ease.

The only catch is that players have to ensure that they don't hit a rock or a jagged surface and tip themselves off the bike. Since mountainous terrain can be treacherous, perhaps a bike might not be the best vehicle to make a getaway in GTA Online.

However, when it comes to brute speed, players can't exactly ask much more from the BF400.

Maxwell Vagrant

Top Speed: 122.50 mph (197.14 km/h)

(Credits: GTA Base)

The Maxwell Vagrant is the most quintessential off-road machine in GTA Online. The vehicle looks like a lot of fun even before the player gets behind the wheel.

The Maxwell Vagrant is the perfect getaway off-road vehicle. It can leave behind the 5-0 with relative ease and can maneuver around the most challenging surfaces. It certainly provides players with a lot of value but should only be reserved for much later in the game.

The Vagrant can cost the player about $2 million, which is quite a lot of money to throw at a vanity purchase.