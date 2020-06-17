Lester in GTA 5: All you need to know

Lester Crest is the mastermind behind the heists in GTA 5 and GTA Online.

Lester has a good relationship with the protagonists of GTA 5.

Lester Crest. Image: Wallpaper Flare.

If you have played GTA 5, then you must know Lester as the man behind all the heists. Lester Crest gives ideas to the three main characters (Michael, Franklin and Trevor) of GTA 5 to pull off the heists.

Lester's Personality

The wheelchair did not stop Lester from being a genius. Image: Twitter.

Lester is a strong character in GTA 5 and GTA Online and his physical inabilities could not hold him back. Immensely intelligent and a master of technology and computing, Lester is blessed with the power of taking strategic decisions.

Lester's relationship with the protagonists of GTA 5

Franklin, Michael, and Trevor, the protagonists who were helped by Lester. Image: YA Webdesign.

Lester and Michael’s relationship dates back to the time when the latter’s name was Michael Townley.

Michael and Lester then reunite after the latter finds out that the former faked his death and changed his name to Michael De Santa in GTA 5.

Lester was acquainted with Trevor back when Michael and Trevor were friends and often helped them with their heists in North Yankton. After Michael returned back to his criminal life and reunited with Trevor, Lester once again came back in their lives to help them with their missions.

Lester hires Franklin many times, during the game, for killing various people for money. He got to know him through Michael. This was done so that Lester could buy stocks in the stock market using the money from the assassination missions.

He helps Michael and Franklin many times to complete several missions. In the end when Franklin is torn between killing two of his accomplices (Michael and Trevor) and their nemesis, Lester helps him to come up with a better plan which ensured a happy ending.

Lester's Role in GTA Online

Once you reach Rank 10 in GTA Online, you will be introduced to Lester. Lester usually texts the players in GTA Online and shows his interest in him/her. He eventually gives the characters jobs, on the completion of which they get money. Lester also takes a part of the money as he is the one giving the job.