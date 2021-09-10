GTA 5 and GTA Online’s arrival to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S delayed to March 2022

A recent PlayStation Showcase has revealed that GTA 5 and GTA Online's newest release date has been delayed to March 2022.

Originally, GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition was supposed to come out on November 11, 2021. However, Rockstar Games in a recent tweet indicated that the newest update to the viral games will be delayed.

The main difference in this trailer is that vehicles have a yellow license plate. However, Rockstar Games also claims that the new versions of GTA 5 and GTA Online will include "technical and graphical improvements". This statement also consists of the previously known update to performance enhancements in some GTA Online vehicles.

GTA 5 and GTA Online on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is delayed to March 2022

GTAV and GTA Online will now arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S March 2022.



GTAV and GTA Online will now arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S March 2022.

Featuring technical and graphical improvements across the entire experience including performance enhancements for select vehicles in GTA Online, and so much more:

The video included in the tweet is identical to the trailer shown in the PlayStation Showcase 2021. Players can also download the new standalone version of GTA Online for free in the first three months when it launches in March 2022.

GTA Online will no longer require players to have GTA 5 to play it.

This will be GTA 5 and GTA Online's third generation on consoles. Both titles have previously appeared on the PS3 and Xbox 360, then on the PS4 and Xbox One. It will now be available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in March 2022.

The new release date differs from the original announcement, which stated that the new ports would launch on November 11, 2021. The trailer doesn't include a specific day, which means it can happen on any day in March 2022.

PlayStation Showcase 2021 trailer for GTA 5 and GTA Online

The YouTube video above is the official reveal for GTA 5 and GTA Online in the PlayStation Showcase 2021. The video promises "improved graphics" and "enhanced gameplay".

The most notable upgrade is how much quicker the new character switching transitions are. In the video, the player switches from Michael to Trevor, which happens in roughly three seconds.

The GTA 5 portion of this video lasts for almost 50 seconds, and then cuts to the GTA Online section. This part includes a character walking forward, witnessing a plane exploding in front of them.

At the end of the video, the main takeaway is that both games will come out on March 2022. The rest of the video showcases some familiar scenes that GTA 5 fans should recognize.

