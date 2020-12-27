When is GTA 5's Online standalone and enhanced version expected to release for consoles?

GTA 5 will be released in an "Expanded and Enhanced" edition in the second half of 2021.

Earlier this year, the GTA community experienced one of the biggest pops of excitement followed by a confusing array of feelings shortly afterward.

The PS5 reveal event kicked off with the Rockstar Games logo splashed across the screen, which surely would have caused GTA fans to skip a heartbeat.

However, quickly afterward, the familiar and iconic voice of Ned Luke as Michael De Santa was heard, followed by shots of Los Santos. The trailer was actually for GTA 5, which was announced for the PS5 in an "Expanded and Enhanced" edition.

On top of that, it was also announced that GTA Online would be available as a standalone title around the same time as the release of the "Enhanced" edition. As to what expansions and enhancements Rockstar has in mind is yet to be discovered, but they have released a tentative period for the release of the game.

GTA 5's Online standalone and enhanced version for consoles

According to Rockstar Games, GTA 5 will be re-released on next-gen consoles in the latter half of 2021. This is what the studio had to say regarding the technical advancements the game will be making on newer hardware:

"The new generation versions of GTA V will feature a range of technical improvements, visual upgrades, and performance enhancements to take full advantage of the latest hardware, making the game more beautiful and more responsive than ever."

In addition to this, GTA Online will also be receiving new content, which will be exclusive to the new consoles (Xbox Series X and PS5) and PC.

The game is expected to come out in the second half of 2021, and possibly more information will be made available as we near the time frame.

Up until the game's release, PlayStation Plus members will be receiving a monthly bonus of $1,000,000 in the game by simply logging in to GTA Online.