How to claim free login rewards in GTA Online Holidays 2020 event?

GTA Online login bonuses can be claimed from between December 22nd up until December 30th.

It is truly the season of giving and a sentiment that Rockstar Games agree with whole-heartedly in GTA Online. Festivities in the game are in full swing, with interiors being decked with Christmas decorations and Los Santos being buried under a healthy layer of snow.

While the event isn't called Festive Surprise this time around, much of the rewards and bonuses remain pretty much like usual in GTA Online. For fans of cool compact vehicles, the Grotti Brioso 300 is available for free in Southern San Andreas Super Autos until December 30th.

Other login rewards in GTA Online include:

The Vibrant Stitch Emissive Mask

The Red Bleeder Festive Sweater

The Green Cluckin' Festive Sweater

The Tartan Livery for the Ocelot Ardent, Buckingham Akula and Karin Technical Custom

The Candy Cane Livery for the Comet Safari, HVY APC and HVY Insurgent Pick-Up Custom

A care package containing the Firework Launcher, 20 Firework Rockets, a full supply of Snacks and Armor, 25 Sticky Bombs, 25 Grenades, 10 Proximity Mines, and 10 Molotovs

Claiming free login rewards in GTA Online Holidays 2020 event

To claim the cosmetic rewards such as Masks and Sweaters, simply visit one of the Clothing stores all over Los Santos in the game. Similarly, in order to buy the new cars along with their custom livery, visit the website they're available on (Legendary Motorsports or SSA Super Autos).

The care package is added automatically to the player's Weapon Wheel/Inventory when launching GTA Online. So, the player doesn't need to do much apart from just playing the game.

The Grotti Brioso 300 can be bought for free from the SSA Super Autos Website, and for players looking for something a little more sporty, the Itali RSX is also available in the Legendary Motorsport.

However, the car can cost quite a bit, and players should be ready to spend GTA$3,465,000 to get themselves one of the newer cars in the game.