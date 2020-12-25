Sparrow vs Oppressor MKII in GTA Online: Which vehicle is better for CEO/VIP work?

The Cayo Perico Heist DLC, the latest title update in GTA Online, brings a whole new fleet of vehicles to the game. Therefore, it is a given that some of the old guard will begin to lose their luster for some players as newer, more robust vehicles become favorites of the community.

One of the most hotly debated vehicles in GTA Online, the Pegassi Oppressor MKII, has been a favorite of the community for CEO/VIP work. It is rapid, and hopping from one place to another in a weaponized bike seems like the easiest way to go about one's business.

However, one of the newer helicopters in the game, the incredibly nimble and quick Sparrow, has already started to become the go-to vehicle for such tasks.

Sparrow or Oppressor MKII in GTA Online for CEO/VIP work?

The Sparrow has been a fixture of the GTA franchise, previously appearing in games like Vice City, San Andreas, and even Chinatown Wars. Therefore, fans were chuffed to learn of the return of one of their favorites.

What makes the Sparrow an easy sell for most players is that it also has a decent arsenal of weapons, apart from being extremely quick. Therefore, the chopper is a perfect blend of performance, utility, and some would even argue, looks.

Sparrow's abysmal health

One of the most significant downsides to owning a Sparrow is that it seems like the lightest touch could cause the chopper to burst into flames and explode. Even brushing up lightly against buildings with the tail-end will cause the Sparrow to explode into bits in GTA Online.

Meanwhile, the almost indestructible Oppressor MKII can take a lot of hits from all sorts of buildings and come away without a scratch. Hence, the Sparrow does seem like a step-down.

Price

Oppressor MKII: $3,890,250/ $2,925,000 (trade price)

Sparrow: $1,815,000

On the face of it, the Sparrow might look like the more economical option in GTA Online. Given that players must first own a Kotsaka submarine as well as a Moon Pool Workshop to fit weaponry onto the chopper, it's undoubtedly pricier.

Therefore, if the player is looking to get something that is formidable almost right out of the gate in GTA Online, then perhaps the Oppressor MKII is the way to go.

Verdict

When it comes down to it, it really depends on personal taste what the player likes and their play-style in GTA Online as well. The Sparrow is certainly quicker and more nimble but the costs involved and its abysmal health is a major downside.

Therefore, it seems like the Oppressor MKII will remain a commonly used vehicle for VIP/CEO Work in the game, right alongside the Buzzard.