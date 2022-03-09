5 best features from GTA Online Expanded & Enhanced

GTA Online is now a standalone product. It does not have to be bought along with the full story mode. This makes things a lot easier for players migrating to the next-gen version on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Expanded and Enhanced brings several changes and upgrades. These feature visual upgrades, QOL upgrades, and some content expansion.

Out of all the features coming to the next-gen consoles, some stand out and those features are discussed in this article.

5 Best features from GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced

5) Switchable Graphics Modes

Grand Theft Auto Online 2022, will feature switchable graphics modes for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. These will be uniquely designed to target specific outputs.

The Fidelity mode targets 4K resolution (upscaled to 4K on Xbox Series S) @ 30 FPS with Ray Tracing enabled (no Ray Tracing on Xbox Series S).

The Performance mode targets 60 FPS while running on an upscaled 4K (1080p on Xbox Series S) resolution with no Ray Tracing for maximum responsiveness.

The Performance RT mode is only for the PS5 and Xbox Series X and it offers 60 FPS while running on an upscaled 4K resolution with Ray Tracing enabled.

4) Faster Loading Times

Loading times on GTA Online are atrocious as gamers sometimes wait for insane amounts of time to get into a lobby. Finding a good clean lobby was hard enough and now finding one at all is sometimes an issue.

Expanded and Enhanced uses new hardware and more responsive systems on next-gen consoles to ensure that load times are minimized.

3) Hao's Special Works

Hao's Special Work's will be in the LS Car Meet (Image via Rockstar Games)

Hao was first featured via the LS Car Meet and Tuners DLC. The Tuners DLC is very popular with the community and fans loved it. Expanding on that, Rockstar has decided to add an exclusive vehicle workshop.

This workshop will be located in the LS Car Meet and will feature exclusive performance upgrades, exclusive races, time trials, premium test rides, etc. The expansion will also add new cars to the mix. Gamers can claim a free new car if they migrate to the new version.

2) Career Builder

The Career Builder offers an advantage for new players (Image via Rockstar Games)

The new Expanded and Enhanced version of GTA Online will also feature a career builder. This can be used to create new characters or reset old ones. Rockstar said:

'And new players might need more than just a pistol in their belt strap to survive Los Santos, so we're introducing a new Career Builder feature designed expressly for new players – or anyone who wants to reset their character and get a fresh start – to get an introductory leg up in the criminal world of Southern San Andreas. With this system, you get a GTA$4,000,000 windfall to select essentials including Business Properties, Vehicles, and Weapons.'

This will allow new players to get a faster start as it gives away GTA$4,000,000 to pick out a preferred business property, vehicles, and weapons.

1) 60 frames per second

sachin pathak @damon78910 @Nibellion It took 2 generation of consoles for gta 5 a game from 2013 to finally play 60 fps on consoles. @Nibellion It took 2 generation of consoles for gta 5 a game from 2013 to finally play 60 fps on consoles.

The top feature most gamers will appreciate in the new version of GTA Online is its ability to render 60 frames per second. This is a feature console gamers have wanted for a long time. Rockstar did take quite some time with this but it’s finally here.

PvP battles will be a breeze with the smooth panning of the camera. Driving will become more enjoyable as the input lag diminishes and responsiveness increases.

