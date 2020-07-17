The PS5 Reveal Event by Sony was a massive success and generated immense hype and anticipation for the next-gen console. However, the live stream got off to a somewhat rocky start and led to a lot of disappointment for some GTA fans.

The event kicked off with a Rockstar Games logo on a black background. Some GTA fans immediately lost their collective mind and presumed this was a reveal for GTA VI.

Shortly after, the familiar voice of Michael from GTA V could be heard, and players saw familiar scenes and locations from Los Santos. It eventually turned out to be a trailer for GTA V getting a re-release on the PS5, in an 'Expanded and Enhanced' edition.

The video of the trailer is now the most disliked video on Rockstar Games' Youtube channel and has drawn anger from the gaming community.

GTA 6, and why are fans angry with Rockstar Games

As of April 2020, GTA 6 is reportedly in the early stages of development. Therefore, expecting a first look of the game soon is unrealistic.

However, it isn't just the absence of GTA 6 that has left fans displeased with Rockstar, but a multitude of other factors that have built up over time.

Rockstar milking GTA V

Advertisement

GTA V will now be available across three generations of consoles: The PS3, PS4 and now PS5. This only drives home the major point of contention fans have with Rockstar regarding them milking the game.

Fans are disappointed with Rockstar over GTA V getting several re-releases and them not changing much in the game. Fans had been clamouring for Single-Player DLC, but Rockstar is yet to release any.

GTA Online

So true. Gta5 is the Weakest community pic.twitter.com/SD5p1TAaMy — itzjustdubs (@itsjustdubzzy) July 12, 2020

GTA Online has been one of Rockstar's biggest earners, and one of the most valuable properties for the publisher. While players enjoy GTA Online a lot, they feel Rockstar has been complacent due to the success of the game.

While Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online are both great releases from Rockstar, GTA fans feel somewhat alienated.