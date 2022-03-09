How to download GTA Online for free on PS5

The Expanded and Enhanced GTA 5 is now available for pre-order and pre-loading on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Players on the former console will get a better deal because the standalone Online Mode is available to them for free.

This also means that the standard game, which includes both Story Mode and Online Mode, is significantly less expensive on PS5. However, this article is only concerned with GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and how players can get it for free on their consoles.

Step-by-step guide on how to acquire the standalone GTA Online for free on PS5

How to acquire the free game

Kirsty Cloud @kirstycloud All versions of #GTAV and #GTAOnline are under one product page on PS5 it seems, so you won’t find them separately in the Store. Go to the product page of the old-gen version and press the […] menu to choose: All versions of #GTAV and #GTAOnline are under one product page on PS5 it seems, so you won’t find them separately in the Store. Go to the product page of the old-gen version and press the […] menu to choose: https://t.co/m2kVXXz3Q1

Players must note that the upgraded next-gen version of GTA 5 on the PS5 can only be bought from the PS5 store. There is no way to redeem the game on the PlayStation Store website or the mobile application. Here's what players should do to buy the standalone GTA Online on the PS5:

To begin with, players must visit the home screen and find Grand Theft Auto V for the PS4 version.

Next, they must select the ellipsis [...] menu and choose Grand Theft Auto Online (PlayStation 5) from the drop-down list.

This will open the store menu for the new edition of Grand Theft Auto Online, and players can now redeem the free purchase.

Players can also find the standard game on the drop-down list, which is titled Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation 5).

Pricing details

GTA Series Videos @GTASeries

The game will be sold with a 75% discount (AU $14.99) valid from March 15 to June 14. Standard prices will be £34.99 / €39.99 / AU $59.95.

The game's file size is ~86GB. Pre-order and pre-load of #GTA5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is now available in Australia and New Zealand.The game will be sold with a 75% discount (AU $14.99) valid from March 15 to June 14. Standard prices will be £34.99 / €39.99 / AU $59.95.The game's file size is ~86GB. Pre-order and pre-load of #GTA5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is now available in Australia and New Zealand.The game will be sold with a 75% discount (AU $14.99) valid from March 15 to June 14. Standard prices will be £34.99 / €39.99 / AU $59.95.The game's file size is ~86GB. https://t.co/yZxLmvB5Oj

The free offer for Grand Theft Auto Online will last until June 14, 2022, but there's also an offer for the standard game. On both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, players will find the next-gen game at a 50% discount. Compared to the Xbox Series X/S version, the PS5 version seems to be at a 75% discount since Grand Theft Auto Online is completely free on PS5.

Since this is a limited-time offer, players should get it as soon as they can if they wish to acquire the game for free. This purchase is free to keep indefinitely if one has obtained it during this time period.

The standard game (which contains both Story Mode and Online) costs $10.99 / £8.75 / €10.99 / AU $14.99 on the PS5 right now. Once the offer period ends, it will revert to $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 / AU$59.95. Meanwhile, the free standalone GTA Online will be $22.68 / £17.26 / €20.85 / AU$30.95.

