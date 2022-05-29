GTA: Vice City fan remake on Unreal Engine 5 showcases what the Definitive Edition could have been

An Unreal Engine 5 showcase of GTA: Vice City has been released. Like the other Unreal Engine 5 remake showcases, this one looks jaw-droppingly gorgeous.

Rockstar’s Vice City is one of the absolute classics of the PS2 era. Right after Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City led the way for open-world sandboxes. Tommy Vercetti remains a character that fans, to this day, keep close to their heart.

Speaking of remakes of classics, earlier this year, Rockstar released the Definitive Edition of its classic GTA entries, essentially remastering the visuals of the PS2-era games with a coat of new paint. Notwithstanding the buggy mess the remasters were on release, these were made on the older Unreal Engine 4.

GTA: Vice City fan remake showcases the true potential of Unreal Engine 5

Unreal Engine 5 came into early access in May 2021. Hosting a bunch of modern technical improvements, Epic’s new engine impressed everyone with the sheer visual improvement the game engine can offer.

Fans have since wondered what classics like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City would look like if they were remade using Unreal Engine 5. TeaserPlay Studio on YouTube did just that and released the showcase for everyone to witness. The fan remake was made on Unreal Engine 5 with Lumen tech.

The result is spectacular, to say the least. The lighting, the reflections, the textures - all look crisp and realistic. The nostalgia-inducing streets and buildings of Vice City exude the very impression that this should have been the actual remastered release. The 80's aesthetic has come alive once again, with the Unreal Engine 5 remake being very modern, yet retaining the mood of the original.

The creator mentioned the intent behind this project, saying:

“I used Lumen for rendering and my point in making this video was to show how powerful Unreal Engine 5 is for making sandbox games and what the remaster version of GTA Vice City should look like…”

It has only been a few months since the release of the GTA Trilogy’s Definitive Edition. So, it is certain Rockstar will not be rehashing those games anytime soon. The fanmade remake won’t be released either, according to the video’s description.

“This is just a Concept (Fanmade) trailer to show the power of Unreal Engine 5 and we have no plans to release this game.”

In any case, Rockstar and its parent company, Take-Two, have shown hostile behavior towards mod creators in the past. Naturally, they won’t certainly be fond of a fanmade remake if it sees the light of day.

It has been almost nine years since GTA 5's release and fans of the series are waiting for the next title. In February earlier this year, Rockstar confirmed that the development of the sixth entry to the series was well underway. However, GTA 6 still does not have a promised release window.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan