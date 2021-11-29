5 reasons why GTA Vice City Definitive Edition is worse than the original game

Many players have found the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition to be extremely disappointing. The players who have been decade long lovers of the game don't appreciate how Rockstar Games has handled the remaster of the game.

This article breaks down all the important pointers for all the players who want to know why the Definitive Edition of GTA Vice City is worse than the original.

Five reasons why the Definitive Edition of GTA Vice City is worse than the original game

5) Bad Character Models

Many players love all the characters in GTA Vice City. Players used to connect to the characters and feel the story as an interactive movie. In the remastered version of GTA Vice City, there are many character models that look disfigured. This takes out the immersive feeling that GTA Vice City provided with the intense storyline, and Rockstar Games could have done a better job with them.

4) Frame Rate Drops

On many platforms, GTA Vice City Definitive Edition has some serious frame rate issues. Players have noticed that the game drops below 30 fps which makes the game unplayable. Many players are facing this issue which is disheartening for the players to see such a classic game not being able to run at full potential due to development issues.

3) Wrong logo in the swimming pool

There is an iconic pool located in a villa at the centre of Vice City. The pool is shaped like the Rockstar logo and is a sight for everyone to look at. In the Definitive Edition of GTA Vice City, players have noticed that the shape of the pool in the minimap is not quite right. Players have pointed out that the Rockstar logo-shaped pool has six pointy edges instead of five from the logo. Surprisingly, Rockstar Games couldn't even get their own logo right in the game.

2) Lesser songs on the radio

GTA Vice City was released back in 2002. This means many of the licenses for the music in the games have expired. That being said, there are many songs on the radio that players can't find anymore. This is extremely sad because many players believe that the essence of Vice City can only be captured by driving around and listening to some of the most memorable songs in the game.

1) No collision at many areas in the map

There are many places in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition where players can fall straight through the map. The developers didn't check the game, and players have started finding many players where players will glitch through the floor and fall into a void. This is extremely annoying for players who are doing a mission and happen to fall straight through the map, causing them to start all over again.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar