5 best prologues in the GTA series

An excellent first impression sets the course for the rest of any GTA experience, making some prologues more fondly remembered than others.

Prologues often introduce players to the later events of a GTA title. Some, like GTA 5's prologue, are more action-oriented. Such prologues are usually seen as more exciting, as gamers get to play the game from the get-go. Of course, storyline-important prologues can also be fondly remembered if they're executed well.

The GTA series tends to do a good job setting the tone for the rest of the game, and all prologues do an exemplary job in that regard. Even if the gameplay is simple, these prologues set the standard in one way or another for future GTA titles.

Five most enjoyable prologues in the GTA series

5) Introduction/Give Me Liberty (GTA 3)

In terms of sheer content, there is nothing special about GTA 3's first mission. There is a cutscene where Catalina betrays Claude, and then he is fortunate enough to break out of the prison convoy, where he then heads to his new home.

However, context matters. Back then, there was no 3D GTA game until GTA 3 came along. Many other 3D games of that era felt somewhat limited in terms of exploration, so having a game like GTA 3 and moving however a player wanted, was terrific.

It seems simple looking back at it retroactively, but it was a promising prologue that enticed young gamers back then.

4) I Luv LC (GTA 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony)

One game's mission is another game's introduction, sort of. GTA 4's Three Leaf Clover occurs at the same time as the beginning cutscene seen in The Ballad of Gay Tony's I Luv LC.

Once Luis gets away from the heist scot-free, he decides to head to Tony's. Along the way, players see Niko and Johnny Klebitz (the other GTA 4 protagonists) before the mission turns into one of the usual GTA prologues where the player drives from one location to another.

3) In the Beginning (GTA San Andreas)

Fans of a Laissez-Faire tutorial will love GTA San Andreas's first mission. Here, players see some important cutscenes before CJ unceremoniously gets dumped into Ballas territory.

Gamers are told that they can get on a bike nearby, but it isn't actually required to reach the Johnson safehouse. It's simple but incredibly effective in its usage in-game. Plus, many GTA fans will remember CJ's first words when the player can control him.

"Ah shit, here we go again."

2) Clean and Serene (GTA 4: The Lost and Damned)

Out of all of the GTA 4 prologues, The Lost and Damned's Clean and Serene stands out. It's a notoriously long prologue, but it serves as a critical introduction to the biker lifestyle players will be acquainted with in-game.

It also helps introduce several vital players while also allowing Johnny Klebitz and the gang to have a big shootout with a rival gang. Fans of shorter prologues might not like this introduction, but GTA players who want more substance will love it.

1) Prologue (GTA 5)

Most prologues in the GTA series tend to be elementary, sometimes nothing more than a cutscene. However, GTA 5 goes above and beyond all expectations and turns its prologue into an engaging mini-heist.

It still tells the player how to play the game, as well as being able to develop some crucial storyline moments in it. However, it does so by getting players right into the heart of the action as soon as possible. It's easy like all GTA prologue missions are, but with far more pizazz sprinkled in.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

