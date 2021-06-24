5 reasons why GTA 3 is criminally underrated

Sometimes, even the most popular of games can fall to the wayside and become criminally underrated throughout the years, as evident in a game like GTA 3.

When it came out, GTA 3 was a revolutionary game that many other video games wished to replicate in terms of its success. There wasn't anything like it in terms of its gameplay style and its overall quality, but time has shifted many GTA fans' opinions on the once prestigious GTA title.

Five reasons why GTA 3 is heavily underrated

#5 - It introduced the modern GTA style to the series

Even if GTA fans don't want to play the game, they should still give GTA 3 its due for what it accomplished. It established the GTA series as a video game franchise to watch out for, while also becoming the sixth best-selling PS2 game of all time.

All of this was partially thanks to how well-received it was for the time. It might seem strange to modern GTA fans, but GTA 3 was seen as a legendary game as it was universally praised by most critics back then.

Some GTA fans will point out how not everything has aged well for GTA 3, but it would be foolish to deny the impact it had on the GTA series as a whole. Many of the popular things GTA fans love about the series was introduced in this game.

#4 - A non-over-the-top twisted protagonist

Claude doesn't have any morals as far as the player can tell (Image via Hobby Consolas)

GTA 3's Claude might be a silent protagonist, but that doesn't mean his actions as a protagonist aren't interesting. He's ruthless, as he constantly betrays everybody in Liberty City whenever it's necessary to and if it makes him easy money.

Some of the later GTA protagonists can be a bit over-the-top in terms of how psychotic they are, which makes Claude's simpler nature much more refreshing to see.

In a way, it's a more realistic approach to the world of crime. Likewise, his inability to speak for his actions makes him more difficult to comprehend, as the player won't understand all of his motivations or what he's thinking about.

#3 - Represents crime for what it is

GTA 3 is grittier in its presentation (Image via MMOGA)

GTA 3 isn't a particularly happy game (by GTA standards). The main motivation of the protagonist is to get revenge, and there isn't much of an attempt made in glorifying a life of crime. While later GTA titles often have some zany antics to make it seem lighthearted, GTA 3 has noticeably less of that.

Being a dark and gritty game helps make it stand out compared to the rest of the series. That's not to say GTA 3 doesn't have its comedic moments, but the game's tone is still noticeably different from the later titles in the series.

Like in other GTA games, GTA 3 represents a myriad of crimes, as Claude goes around and assists various criminal organizations in whatever missions they assign to him.

#2 - It's difficult

Some of GTA 3's missions are notoriously hard (Image via GTA Wiki)

There is a charm to games that can be difficult at times, even with the poor or non-existent quality of life features that make it inconvenient. Modern GTA games are much easier to beat, which does help its appeal among casual fans, who don't want to struggle all day with a difficult mission.

However, GTA 3 has a lot of difficult missions for one reason or another. In a way, it's refreshing to see a more difficult GTA title out there in an otherwise easy series. It's by no means impossible to complete, but its additional difficulty does add some appeal for more hardcore gamers.

#1 - Still a good character cast

An iconic loading screen (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although characterization is not GTA 3's strong suit (as evident in having a silent protagonist), it still has a memorable cast and storylines that some GTA 3 fans fondly remember to this day.

Other than being the sole female main antagonist in the series, Catalina stands out as a particularly vicious foe that also serves as the main recipient of Claude's vengeance. The supporting cast of characters like Asuka Kasen, Donald Love, and Salvatore Leone is also well-written, which is a good thing given how prominent they are at various points in the story.

GTA 3 made several improvements in making its character cast seem alive compared to its predecessors, which also helps tie into entry number five of this article (modernizing the series).

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

